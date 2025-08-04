It's officially August, which means that for some of us, a new school year will start in just weeks. If you're in need of some last-minute shopping, Amazon's massive back-to-school sale is still live. The retailer has impressive deals on MacBooks, smart TVs, tablets, headphones, and more.



As TechRadar's deals editor who shops at Amazon for a living, I've gone through its back-to-school sale and curated a list of the best deals that I'd buy. I found highly-rated and best-selling tech gadgets that are back-to-school essentials from brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, and Roku.



A few of my favorite deals, currently on sale for incredible prices, include our best-rated laptop for students, Apple's MacBook Air M4 on sale for $799, the Beats Studio Buds Plus on sale for $99, and the Roku Express HD streaming stick on sale for only $19.



Below, you'll find quick links to Amazon's most popular back-to-school sale categories, followed by my pick of today's top deals that I'd add to my shopping cart. Keep in mind that these are limited-time offers, and Amazon's sale will be ending soon.

Amazon back-to-school sale: today's 19 best deals

Roku Express HD Streaming Device: was $29 now $19 at Amazon The Roku Express HD is the manufacturer's cheapest streaming device. For under $20, you can get speedy HD streaming for over 400 channels and Roku originals, plus support for your favorite subscriptions on a handy home screen. You can use the remote that comes with it or hands-free controls with a voice assistant like Alexa.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and it's on sale for only $24. A great back-to-school gadget, simply attach the AirTag to your backpack or any item you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99 when you apply the code 4KADDFTV at checkout. A great addition to your dorm room, you get access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon AirPods are a back-to-school essential, and Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99 - only $10 more than the record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon Amazon's back-to-school sale has the highly-rated Beats Studio Buds Plus on sale for $99.95 - just $10 more than the record-low price. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $169.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024): was $179 now $149 at Amazon These amazing noise-cancelling earbuds are easily some of the best on the market – just see our glowing Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2024 review to find out exactly why. These have a new shape compared to the Bose buds that came before, and we're big fans. Sound-wise, though, these are classic Bose: you get top-tier active noise cancellation, pumping bass, and generally clear audio. Today's back-to-school deals is just $20 more than the record-low price.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, offer top-tier noise cancellation, feature Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). Today's deal is the best price you can find right now.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.95 now $179.95 at Amazon Amazon has an impresive 49% discount on the Beats Studio Pro headphones. They're gorgeous looking, easy to use, and the sound is good (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review), so if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection doesn't bother you, this is a very solid back-to-school deal.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch, and it's down to nearly a record-low price – it was $20 cheaper on Prime Day. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity levels and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $220 now $155.72 at Amazon Able to open multiple apps at once while also offering kid-friendly features, you’ll be surprised how versatile the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is. It’s slim and lightweight so you can easily toss it in your bag or use it on the move. Just consider upgrading its storage as 64GB is pretty low, but you can add removable storage should you run out of space.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $329.99 now $219.99 at Amazon If you want an Android equivalent of an entry-level iPad, this is as close as you can get without paying full price. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is one of the best budget tablets money can buy with solid overall performance, a great battery life, and a comfortable 10.4-inch screen. It's also boosted by the inclusion of an S Pen for superior notetaking.

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for $299, only $20 more than the record-low price. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Apple MacBook Air M4, 13-inch: was $999 now $799 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Amazon has a $200 discount on the latest MacBook Air - a fantastic deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it remains more powerful and more power-efficient, and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an excellent purchase for students looking to upgrade to a MacBook laptop.

Apple MacBook Air M4, 15-inch: was $1,199 now $999 at Amazon Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive and powerful laptop.

Apple MacBook Pro M4 Pro, 16-inch: was $2,499 now $2,234.51 at Amazon The Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) is one of the most powerful MacBooks available, with ample power ready to tackle intensive tasks. With a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, productivity and gaming are a breeze, and it also helps that you'll have 24GB of unified memory. While still quite pricey on sale, it's a generous deal for a laptop that will serve you well for years.