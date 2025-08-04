Amazon's back-to-school sale is still live – here's everything I'm buying starting at $19
Shop deals on MacBooks, smart TVs, tablets, headphones, and more
It's officially August, which means that for some of us, a new school year will start in just weeks. If you're in need of some last-minute shopping, Amazon's massive back-to-school sale is still live. The retailer has impressive deals on MacBooks, smart TVs, tablets, headphones, and more.
• Shop Amazon's full sale
As TechRadar's deals editor who shops at Amazon for a living, I've gone through its back-to-school sale and curated a list of the best deals that I'd buy. I found highly-rated and best-selling tech gadgets that are back-to-school essentials from brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, and Roku.
A few of my favorite deals, currently on sale for incredible prices, include our best-rated laptop for students, Apple's MacBook Air M4 on sale for $799, the Beats Studio Buds Plus on sale for $99, and the Roku Express HD streaming stick on sale for only $19.
Below, you'll find quick links to Amazon's most popular back-to-school sale categories, followed by my pick of today's top deals that I'd add to my shopping cart. Keep in mind that these are limited-time offers, and Amazon's sale will be ending soon.
Amazon back-to-school quick links
- Amazon Devices: Fire TV Sticks from $25
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Backpacks: starting at $14.99
- College: 49% off TVs, headphones & small appliances
- Beauty: up to 50% off Oral-B & Philips
- Headphones: up to 50% off Beats, Apple & Sony
- Kitchen: save on Ninja, Breville & Instant
- Laptops: Windows and MacBooks with big discounts
- Phones: up to 25% off Google & Samsung
- Smartwatch: up to 30% off Samsung & Apple
- Tablets: Apple, Amazon and Samsung from $139
- TVs: big discounts on budget and elite TVs
- Vacuums: Shark and Bissell from $49.99
Amazon back-to-school sale: today's 19 best deals
The Roku Express HD is the manufacturer's cheapest streaming device. For under $20, you can get speedy HD streaming for over 400 channels and Roku originals, plus support for your favorite subscriptions on a handy home screen. You can use the remote that comes with it or hands-free controls with a voice assistant like Alexa.
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and it's on sale for only $24. A great back-to-school gadget, simply attach the AirTag to your backpack or any item you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.
The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99 when you apply the code 4KADDFTV at checkout. A great addition to your dorm room, you get access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.
AirPods are a back-to-school essential, and Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99 - only $10 more than the record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.
Amazon's back-to-school sale has the highly-rated Beats Studio Buds Plus on sale for $99.95 - just $10 more than the record-low price. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $169.
These amazing noise-cancelling earbuds are easily some of the best on the market – just see our glowing Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2024 review to find out exactly why. These have a new shape compared to the Bose buds that came before, and we're big fans. Sound-wise, though, these are classic Bose: you get top-tier active noise cancellation, pumping bass, and generally clear audio. Today's back-to-school deals is just $20 more than the record-low price.
Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, offer top-tier noise cancellation, feature Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). Today's deal is the best price you can find right now.
Amazon has an impresive 49% discount on the Beats Studio Pro headphones. They're gorgeous looking, easy to use, and the sound is good (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review), so if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection doesn't bother you, this is a very solid back-to-school deal.
The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch, and it's down to nearly a record-low price – it was $20 cheaper on Prime Day. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity levels and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.
Able to open multiple apps at once while also offering kid-friendly features, you’ll be surprised how versatile the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is. It’s slim and lightweight so you can easily toss it in your bag or use it on the move. Just consider upgrading its storage as 64GB is pretty low, but you can add removable storage should you run out of space.
If you want an Android equivalent of an entry-level iPad, this is as close as you can get without paying full price. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is one of the best budget tablets money can buy with solid overall performance, a great battery life, and a comfortable 10.4-inch screen. It's also boosted by the inclusion of an S Pen for superior notetaking.
You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for $299, only $20 more than the record-low price. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB
Amazon has a $200 discount on the latest MacBook Air - a fantastic deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it remains more powerful and more power-efficient, and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an excellent purchase for students looking to upgrade to a MacBook laptop.
Processor - Apple M4
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive and powerful laptop.
The Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) is one of the most powerful MacBooks available, with ample power ready to tackle intensive tasks. With a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, productivity and gaming are a breeze, and it also helps that you'll have 24GB of unified memory. While still quite pricey on sale, it's a generous deal for a laptop that will serve you well for years.
If you're looking for a TV for a small space, Roku's highly rated 40-inch HD smart TV is on sale for just $178. For that money, you get Full HD resolution, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
You can get the best-selling Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV for just $134.999 - $10 more than on Prime Day, but still very low. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, this Insignia 50-inch display is an incredible deal at only $189.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
A 55-inch mini-LED display for under $550: what's not to like? The TCL QM6K is an unparalleled value, delivering excellent picture quality with vivid colors, a solid list of gaming features, and an easy-to-navigate smart TV platform
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc.
