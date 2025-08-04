Hysilens is here to save DoT in the Honkai: Star Rail 3.5 update – and I couldn’t be happier

Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.5 launches on August 13

Hysilens joins the game to bring the DoT archetype back from the dead

Cerydra is also coming in 3.5, as well as new story, events, and more

When I started playing Honkai: Star Rail, one of the first teams I put together focused on the DoT (damage over time) archetype. But in the last year or so, that composition dramatically fell out of favor. But now, we’re so back.

The Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.5 update – ominously-titled ‘Before Their Deaths’ – will launch on August 13, introducing new story content, two new playable characters, a new map, a new boss, and several new events.

The main highlight, at least for me, is the introduction of Hysilens. As a five-star Physical character following the path of Nihility, her kit looks set to revive the struggling DoT archetype.

Her kit includes an ability that generates a zone in combat, which reduces the attack and defense of all enemies – but, more importantly, each instance of DoT on targets in the zone triggers additional DoT from her.

Add on top that all of her abilities have a chance to apply a random DoT effect to targets and you can see why all the signs point towards her being the saviour of my favorite playstyle.

Whether that is how things turn out in practice remains to be seen, but I’m hopeful that her introduction to the game should at least go some way to pick up the fortunes of DoT and its fellow enjoyers like me.

Image 1 of 5 Hysilens has a lot of abilities to improve DoT damage and apply more DoT effects in battle. (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Cerydra is a clear hyper-carry support for characters such as Phainon. (Image credit: Hoyoverse) The new area of Styxia, the City of Infinite Revelry, is added in version 3.5. (Image credit: Hoyoverse) It's like we're going back to the early flash game era with the latest restaurant management mini-game. (Image credit: Hoyoverse) The drink mixing returns for another round of colorful concoctions. (Image credit: Hoyoverse)

Anyway, there is more than this happening in the update. The second half will add Cerydra to the game: a five-star Wind element character who follows the path of Harmony.

Developer Hoyoverse has leaned heavily into the chess theming with this strategist and support character. As well as buffing the damage of your team in various ways, her main gimmick is the ability to duplicate the skill of an ally after she builds up enough charges. Naturally, players are keen to pair her with Phainon, but there’s clearly a lot of potential for experimentation in other team compositions that rely on skills.

The re-run banners for 3.5 have also been confirmed: the first half will feature Kafka and Silver Wolf will return in the second half. Both of these make sense considering they have both recently received buffs, while Kafka is the perfect partner to Hysilens in what will likely be the premium DoT team.

Perhaps time for me to invest in an eidolon, hmm?

The Deliverer Trailer - "Trailblazer" | Honkai: Star Rail - YouTube Watch On

As well as the next part of the Trailiblaze story in a new part of Styxia, the big event for Version 3.5 is the Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant. Yep, we’re getting a restaurant management game. Looking like a cross between Farmville and Diner Dash, you grow and serve food while renovating the restaurant to give customers the best experience possible..

On a similar theme, the Old Brews & New Friends event takes us back to the Dreamjolt Hostelry, where we’ll be mixing up and serving fancy drinks to new and familiar faces. Sounds great, gimme them Stellar Jades.

Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.5 launches on August 13. The free-to-play RPG is available now on PC, mobile, and PlayStation 5.