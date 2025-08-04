She might be the executive producer of new Hallmark+ miniseries Providence Falls, but when we think of JoAnna Garcia Swisher, we think of Sweet Magnolias. Season 4 dropped on Netflix in February this year, and from the looks of the last episode, everything could be about to change in the fictional town of Serenity. Well, that’s if everyone actually chooses to stay there, with our lead trio’s storylines pulling them in different directions.

For Maddie (Swisher), that means leaving Serenity entirely. She’s been offered a marketing job in New York she just can’t say no to, meaning her weekly margarita nights with Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Hadley) can be no more. Of course, we don’t actually know if Maddie will really follow through with her relocation, but that’s not the narrative most fans currently have on their minds.

Thanks to an interview with US Weekly, Swisher suggested Maddie could be pregnant in future episodes, sending fans spiraling about whether her family with Cal Maddox (Justin Bruening) could be expanding. "I actually just talked about this yesterday with Justin because I’m like, 'we never got a honeymoon,'" she told the outlet. "I don’t know if that will involve a little bun in the oven – or at least an opportunity.” But is there truth to this? I asked Swisher outright, and there definitely won’t be babies in Sweet Magnolias season 5 by her account.

It’s official: Maddie won’t be pregnant in Sweet Magnolias season 5

“I'm not wearing a pregnancy suit this season,” Swisher clarifies when I ask her about the pregnancy chatter online. “But there is so much that happens, and there's a lot of beginnings and new possibilities that are just like I am glowing about.”

But she doesn’t stop there. “There's also endings to things that are maybe unexpected. But they lead to very exciting things.

“I'm directing for Sweet Magnolias and to wear both hats at the same time [as Providence Falls], it takes a lot of brain power. So, I have a lot of support right now at Sweet Magnolias.”

As Swisher is a dual actor and director for Sweet Magnolias, she really could be talking about anyone. “Endings” could refer to Maddie’s time in Serenity (although this seems too obvious), Dana Sue’s potential investor for her cooking kitchen, or Helen accepting Erik’s (Dion Johnstone) proposal.

This could even extend to the possible end of Ty (Carson Rowland) and Annie’s (Anneliese Judge) relationship if Annie accepts an offer from an out-of-state college, which is probably going to see its struggles regardless of what Swisher means with her ominous response.

Sweet Magnolias season 5 doesn’t have a release date yet, meaning the earliest we’ll likely see it on Netflix is February 2026. Maddie and Cal’s future together is likely still unwritten at this stage, but boy is it going to be worth tuning in for.