When will Wednesday season 2 be released on Netflix?

It's almost time to return to Nevermore Academy. The second season of Wednesday, Netflix's massively popular TV take on The Addams Family franchise, is just a couple of days from making its debut. So, you'll want to know when Netflix's most-watched English language TV Original will return to a screen near you.
Below, I'll tell you when Wednesday season 2 will be released worldwide. Towards the end of this article, I'll also explain why the supernatural mystery series' next entry won't arrive in full on launch day and give you a full rundown of its complete release schedule.
So, throw on your favorite black ensemble, and get ready to get kooky and snap your fingers, and let's dive in together.
What is the release date and launch time for Wednesday season 2?
Shocking no-one, Wednesday season 2 will be released on its weekday namesake. Indeed, one of the best Netflix shows' next semester at Nevermore will begin on Wednesday, August 6. It'll land on that date worldwide, too, so US viewers won't be able to watch it a day earlier on the world's best streaming service.
As for when new episodes of the Jenna Ortega-starring TV show will air, they'll roll out simultaneously across the world, albeit at different times. To find out when they'll drop where you live, check out the below list (NB: if your country isn't included, compare the 12am PT time slot to your time zone to determine when they'll be released where you live):
- US – 12am PT / 3am ET
- UK – 8am BST
- Australia – 5pm AEST
- New Zealand – 7pm NZST
- Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET
- India – 12:30pm IST
- Singapore – 3pm SGT
- Japan – 4pm JST
- Brazil – 4am BRT
How many episodes are there in Wednesday season 2 part 1?
Wednesday season 2 volume 1 will comprise four episodes. They'll all drop on August 6, too, so you won't have to wait for new chapters to arrive every week.
As for why season 2 isn't launching in full: Netflix has made a point of releasing its biggest TV hits in two or three parts. Indeed, the most recent seasons of Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, The Sandman, and Outer Banks have been split into various volumes.
In fact, Squid Game is the only one of its most popular TV Originals that didn't launch in two parts (you can make the argument that seasons 2 and 3 were two halves of the same installment, though). It's not a total surprise, then, that Wednesday is getting the same treatment as many of its peers.
When will Wednesday season 2 volume 2 launch on Netflix?
The wait for Wednesday season 2's final four episodes might feel like a long one, but it won't be. That's because season 2 part 2 will launch on Netflix on Wednesday, September 3.
That quartet won't be the hit show's final episodes, either. On July 23, Netflix confirmed Wednesday season 3 had been greenlit. Prepare yourself for more murder-mystery adventures with the eponymous albeit reluctant hero in the future, then.
For more on the Tim Burton-directed series' return, check out our dedicated guide on Wednesday season 2 and read the section below for further coverage.
