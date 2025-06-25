What is the release date and launch time for Squid Game season 3 on Netflix?

It's almost time for the games to end. Squid Game's third and final season will bring down the curtain on the most-watched Netflix TV Original of all-time on Friday, June 27. There's no time like the present, then, to find out when you can stream it.

In this guide, I'll tell you when Squid Game season 3 will be released globally on the world's best streaming service. You'll also find out if all six episodes will launch at the same time and if more chapters will air in the weeks ahead. So, throw on your pink or dark blue jumpsuit and let's dive in.

What time can I watch Squid Game season 3 on Netflix?

Front Man is always watching... (Image credit: Netflix)

As I mentioned above, Squid Game season 3 will launch worldwide on June 27. That means you'll be able to stream one of the best Netflix shows' final installment on that date, regardless of where you live.

Considering the number of time zones that exist, season 3 will make its Netflix debut at different times. So, if you want to watch it as soon as it's released – I wouldn't blame you if you do because, well, spoilers – read on to see what time that'll be (NB: if your nation isn't listed below, use one of the US release times to work out when you can stream it):

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Brazil – 4am BRT

– 4am BRT UK – 8am BST

– 8am BST India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Singapore – 3pm SGT

– 3pm SGT Japan – 4pm JST

– 4pm JST South Korea – 4pm KST

– 4pm KST Australia – 5pm AEST

– 5pm AEST New Zealand – 7pm NZST

How many episodes are there in Squid Game season 3?

No, there won't be 222 episodes in Squid Game season 3! (Image credit: Netflix)

Squid Game season 3, which is essentially Squid Game season 2 part 2 because its story picks up in the immediate aftermath of last season's finale, contains six episodes.

They'll all launch on June 27, too, so you can watch the most popular Netflix series' final round of episodes back-to-back if you want.

When will new episodes of Squid Game season 3 arrive?

Once Squid Game's final six episodes are out, that's your lot, everyone (Image credit: Netflix)

They won't. Once the survival drama's next six episodes air on Netflix, that's it.

There are more projects that'll be part of the Squid Game franchise. A second season of reality series Squid Game: The Challenge is in post-production, while franchise creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is making a satire that's based on his quest to get Squid Game made. Additionally, Hwang has discussed making a spin-off that focuses on some characters in the main show, which could be set between seasons 1 and 2.

As far the the mainline series is concerned, Squid Game season 3 marks the end of the road for Gi-hun's story. So, there won't be a season 3 part 2 or season 4 to look forward to.