We're all guilty of endlessly scrolling on Netflix trying to find our next favorite movie or bingeworthy TV show. But frustratingly, this can waste time and before you know it, half an hour has passed and you're still deciding.

Thankfully, there's some easy tricks to consider when it comes to Netflix in particular. The best streaming services all have their own libraries to navigate, and sometimes it can get confusing.

So, I'm here to recommend five ways to help you choose a title you'll love faster, that's maybe even worthy of a spot on our best Netflix shows or best Netflix movies list.

1. Stop only choosing English-language titles

Squid Game was a huge hit for Netflix and if you haven't seen it, you're missing out. (Image credit: No Ju-han/Netflix)

You're missing a whole host of great content if you ignore non-English language TV shows and movies. With Squid Game season 3 arriving soon, now is the perfect time to broaden your horizons.

If it's subtitles you're worried about, don't worry, because Netflix recently improved the quality of their dubbing. So whatever side of the 'subtitles vs dubbing' debate you're on, you can enjoy it properly. Whether you're watching intently or multi-tasking, Netflix has tools to help you.

Once you're done with Squid Game, I also recommend Money Heist and The Chestnut Man if you want to try something new.

2. Don't rely too heavily on the Netflix Top 10

Tyler Perry's Straw made it into the Netflix Top 10 but received a poor Rotten Tomatoes score. (Image credit: Netflix)

It might seem counterproductive but hear me out. If it's in the top 10, it's an indicator that lots of people are watching it, but that doesn't mean it's any good or that it'll be something you'll enjoy.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Top 10 doesn't mean it's recommended for you, it's purely an indication of what everyone else is watching, which is great if you want to jump on the hype train, but you may be let down.

A lot of the time, especially when it comes to TV shows, you'll be recommended series people have on a lot in the background or children's TV. Searching by genre or the recently added section is a better way to find new things suited to you, in my opinion.

3. You're not making use of Netflix's secret codes

There's plenty of curated collections hidden within Netflix, and we've got the codes to help you find them. (Image credit: Future)

Perhaps you didn't even know they existed, either. If you're anything like me, you'll want to check out the best Netflix horror codes, which is split into sub-genres, but there's so many for you to explore, such as Lady Whistledown's Whisper-Worthy Tales for Bridgerton fans.

Need some help and more recommendations beyond horror? Check out how to use Netflix secret codes for a step-by-step guide and every genre. This is a brilliant way to stop all that scrolling and find exactly what you're looking for.

4. Stop avoiding shows because they've been canceled

Dead Boy Detectives was canceled by Netflix after one season, but you should still watch it. (Image credit: Netflix)

When it comes to streaming, there's few things more frustrating than a canceled show. Just when you were getting into something, suddenly, it's gone.

But I honestly believe there's some shows you should watch, even if you won't be getting any more episodes. Even if we didn't get much time with them, they're still highly entertaining. Check out these nine canceled Netflix shows that you should still watch, for something short and bittersweet.

5. Don't judge a title by its cover art

Carriers' cover art didn't seem that interesting, but I ended up really enjoying the movie. (Image credit: Paramount Vantage)

You've all heard the saying 'don't judge a book by its cover', well, it applies here too. While the entire point of a visual library is to try and entice you in, it sometimes backfires massively.

I've been served horror movies with really bad artwork or images that turned out to be good. The post apocalyptic movie Carriers was among these, at first I was unconvinced by the uninspiring cover image, but I had a very good time with it.

Try watching the trailer or a clip instead, or just take a risk and dive right in. You might be pleasantly surprised!