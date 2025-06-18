The Night Agent season 2 quickly became one of the most-watched shows on Netflix earlier this year.

As 2025 crosses over the half way line, Netflix has already dropped a whole host of shows that have shot straight to the top of the streamer’s charts.

There’s been everything from comedy capers to murder mysteries, true crime docs to military histories. While Netflix’s binge model means that most shows only top the charts for a week before the next streaming sensation comes along, some series have enjoyed multiple weeks in the top spot, with mega-hit Adolescence claiming the top spot for the longest in 2025 so far (although Stranger Things season 5 is currently lacing up its boots), with the harrowing drama getting comfortable at number one for almost a month.

But with 15 different titles topping the podium this year (see below for the full list), it can be hard to pick out the best of the best Netflix shows, and that’s where I come in. Here's my pick of the seven number one most-watched shows on one of the best streaming services actually worth watching.

Missing You

MISSING YOU | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Episodes: 5

Main cast: Rosalind Eleazar, Jessica Plummer, Richard Armitage, Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, Marc Warren, Samantha Spiro, Lisa Faulkner, Mary Malone, Ashley Walters, Alice Offley, James Nesbitt, Matt Willis

Number 1 show: January 6 – 12

Another in a long list of Netflix Harlan Coben adaptations, fans of the streamer’s collaborations with the author will know what to expect of Missing You – a twisty thriller full of famous UK faces set in a slightly uncanny version of Blighty.

Missing You doesn’t break the mould, but this tale of a detective (Rosalind Eleazar) discovering her long-missing fiancé on a dating app is a perfectly bingeable five episodes as old wounds split open and buried secrets start to be unearthed.

As with all Coben adaptations, the cast is absolutely stacked, with the likes of Richard Armitage, Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, Marc Warren, Lisa Faulkner and even Busted’s Matt Willis cropping up throughout the series.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Night Agent season 2

The Night Agent: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Episodes: 10

Main cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Brittany Snow, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, Keon Alexander, Michael Malarkey. Teddy Sears

Number 1 show: January 20 – February 9

Netflix’s adaptation of Matthew Quirk’s espionage novels returned earlier this year, after a smash hit first outing, becoming one of the few shows to enjoy multiple weeks in the top spot.

Picking up nine-months after season 1’s explosive finale, The Night Agent season 2 caught up with Peter (Gabriel Basso) on a mission in Thailand after saving the president earned him the chance to become a fully fledged member of Night Action.

To say more would be to spoil the twists and turns of the ten episode season, but rest assured, there’s just as much action as just a few people for Peter to trust as there was the first time out.

Zero Day

ZERO DAY | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Episodes: 6

Main cast: Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Angela Bassett

Number 1 show: February 24 – March 2

The legendary Robert De Niro led his first TV show in Netflix's thrilling and terrifying drama Zero Day.

Set in the aftermath of a devastating nationwide cyberattack that costs the lives of thousands, De Niro stars as George Mullen, a former United States president leading the investigation, while fighting his own personal battles. In order to discover the truth, Mullen must sift through a sea of disinformation and conspiracies, while dealing with the personal ambitions of the few that hold power in the technological world.

Very much in the 'could happen' camp of thrillers, Zero Day’s mind-blowing story unfolds over six very bingeable episodes, with an excellent cast that also includes heavy hitters such as Aggela Bassett, Matthew Modine, Lizzy Caplan and Jesse Plemons.

Adolescence

Adolescence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Episodes: 4

Main cast: Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, Faye Marsay, Mark Stanley, Christine Tremarco, Owen Cooper, Amélie Pease, Hannah Walters, Jo Hartley, Erin Doherty

Number 1 show: March 10 - April 6

The streaming smash-hit of the spring (or autumn if you're in southern hemisphere), real-time crime drama Adolescence topped the Netflix charts for longer than any other show so far this year, ranking as the number one show for nearly a month.

The show follows 13-year-old Jamie (Owen Cooper) as he’s arrested for the murder of a fellow classmate. Each episode examines the aftermath of Jamie’s brutal killing of young Katie, with installments focusing on the initial arrest, police questioning at the school they both attended, a session between Jamie and his psychologist (Erin Doherty) and impact on Jamie’s family.

Featuring an outstanding performance from newcomer Cooper, as well as notable supporting turns from Doherty and co-writer Stephen Graham as Jamie’s father, the show is masterfully directed by Phillip Barantini, who employs a continuous one-shot style.

Black Mirror season 7

Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Episodes: 6

Main cast: Rashida Jones, Chris O'Dowd, Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Harriet Walter, Peter Capaldi, Asim Chaudhry, Will Poulter, Paul Giamatti, Cristin Milioti, Jesse Plemons

Number 1 show: April 14 - April 20

Charlie Brooker’s sci-fi anthology returned earlier this year with a somewhat back to basics approach after the show dabbled in the likes of horror episodes and interactive films.

Consisting of six episodes (make sure to read our ranking of each Black Mirror season 7 episode), the series delivered the show’s first sequel episode (as well as a sort-of-sequel episode) as audiences returned to the USS Callister. Other tales included 'Common People', the story of a synthetic brain replacement that requires a monthly subscription, the reality bending Bête Noire,' and 'Hotel Reverie', an ode to old Hollywood with a high-tech update. There’s also the retro-game chiller 'Plaything” and tearjerker 'Eulogy', in which users are able to step into photographic memories of the past.

As always with the Netflix era of Black Mirror, the cast is full of famous faces including Paul Giamatti, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Awkwafine, Chris O’Dowd and Rashida Jones. Amazingly though, the blockbuster show only spent a week at the top spot, thanks to the arrival of our next entry…

You season 5

YOU: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Episodes: 10

Main cast: Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Griffin Matthews, Anna Camp, Madeline Brewer

Number 1 show: April 21 – April 27

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) returned for a fifth and final time as the hit thriller dropped its farewell season.

Bringing the story full circle, the final outing picks up with Joe and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) three years after they left London for New York to seek their happily ever after, and the couple are thriving, with Kate CEO of Lockwood and Joe a popular and charming family man. However, with temptation on the doorstep and Kate’s family causing problems, audiences were desperate to see if the man Joe was in the past would catch up with the man Joe had become.

With the spotlight shining on a man who thrived on anonymity, You season 5 sets the stage for a shocking conclusion for everyone’s problematic fave.

The Four Seasons

The Four Seasons | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Episodes: 8

Main cast: Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen, Colman Domingo, Steve Carell

Number 1 show: May 5 – May 11

Tina Fey’s latest comedy follows three couples who vacation together every year as they head on for their annual weekend break, only to be blindsided by the news that one couple in the group is headed for a break-up.

A remake of the 1981 Alan Alda film of the same name, The Four Seasons is a heartfelt and hilarious journey through friendship, relationships and love as we follow the group through four postcard perfect vacations (one each season, obvs).

After huge viewing figures, the show has been renewed for a second season so be sure to head out on this first batch of trips with the likes of Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte and Colman Domingo for company.

What else has reached number one on Netflix this year?

(Image credit: Netflix)

If none of the above take your fancy, here's the full list of all the TV shows to have claimed the Netflix top spot so far in 2025:

Missing You

American Primeval

The Night Agent season 2

Surviving Black Hawk Down

American Murder: Gabby Petito

Zero Day

Running Point

Adolescence

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

Black Mirror season 7

You season 5

The Four Seasons

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden

Sirens

Ginny and Georgia season 3