Netflix's Zero Day teaser is the first time I've seen Robert De Niro starring in a TV series

The creators of Netflix's new show also brought us Narcos and Griselda

De Niro is a former President investigating a devastating cyberattack

Zero Day is streaming from February 20, 2025

It's not every day you see a giant of cinema starring in a TV show: in the pre-streaming era that kind of thing was not something successful stars would do. But this is no ordinary day and this is no ordinary show, which is no doubt why Robert De Niro agreed to be in it. That, and probably Santa-sized sacks of money.

De Niro is the star of Zero Day, a new Netflix show created by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim. Between them the two have a stellar CV that includes Narcos, Narcos: Mexico, President, The Watcher, Griselda, The Maze Runner and more. In this show, which has the potential to be one of the best Netflix series, De Niro plays a former US president who leads an investigation into a devastating cyberattack.

ZERO DAY | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What happens in Zero Day?

As you can see from the trailer, the cyberattack has a devastating effect on the US and causes thousands of deaths. And with the US already on a political precipice, the attack threatens to push the nation over the edge.

According to Oppenheim, "The show also looks at the cost of power for those who are asked to take on these enormous challenges – what it means for them personally, and what it means for their families.”

De Niro is former President George Mullen, appointed head of the 'Zero Day Commission' into the attacks. And to find the truth he'll also have to battle his own personal demons.

Mullen, De Niro says, is a straight-shooter. "That’s the spine of my character in the show. Don’t dodge anything. Don’t play games. Be honest about what’s going on so that the public knows what’s going on.”

De Niro is joined by an impressive cast that includes Angela Bassett, Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Matthew Modine and more.

Zero Day is a limited series and it'll premiere on Netflix on February 20, 2025.