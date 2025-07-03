When I was checking out everything new on Netflix in July, I was delighted to see a very familiar title on there. While Mr Robot has been off-air since 2019, it's remained one of my favorite shows to revisit.

Mr Robot – which ran for four seasons and has been met with critical acclaim, scoring a healthy 94% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics – arrives on Netflix on July 3. It's also available on Prime Video in Australia, but sadly isn't streaming for UK viewers at the time of writing.

The series features Rami Malek's best role, and that's saying something considering he's been in hits like No Time to Die and Bohemian Rhapsody. In my opinion, neither his eerie bond villain or show-stopping depiction of Freddie Mercury can compare to what he did in this excellent sci-fi thriller.

Here's why you should watch Mr Robot, which will surely make an appearance in our best Netflix shows round up soon.

Why you should watch Mr Robot

(Image credit: USA)

As someone who loves tech and good TV, Mr. Robot is one of those smart, gripping thrillers you need to see as soon as possible. It's one of the coolest shows I've ever seen, diving into the world of 'Hacktivism' (which is a combo of hacking and activism).

The series follows Rami Malek's character Elliot, who works as a cybersecurity engineer during the day, and is a secret vigilante hacker by night. He's soon recruited by a mysterious leader of an underground group who want to bring down corporate America. Only problem is, that includes the company he's being paid to protect.

Elliot is a great character and it's fun getting inside his head. He's young, anti-social, and suffers from depression and anxiety. Malek plays him so convincingly, and it's fascinating watching him battle with his personal beliefs, frequently confronted with moral dilemmas about what he should do.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Naturally, he finds himself drawn towards this hacker group, led by 'Mr. Robot', where the show's title comes from. Christian Slater is just as magnetic as Malek in this, and while he's not technically the protagonist, the show definitely revolves around him a great deal.

If you're looking for a realistic portrayal of mental health alongside some gripping characters and a plot that makes you think, then Mr Robot is definitely the show for you. It runs for a healthy four seasons too and certainly doesn't outstay its welcome.