Barbie is one of the 42 movies being removed from Netflix in July 2025.

When Netflix removed Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy in June, it left a void in many subscribers' (myself included) watchlists – and looking at everything leaving the platform in July 2025, that's going to get bigger still.

Among the titles being removed from one of the best streaming services are some of the biggest movies of the 2020s so far, including Denis Villeneuve's visually-striking Dune: Part Two (2024), Greta Gerwig's Barbie (2023) and one of the best prequel movies I've ever seen Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024).

Even though Netflix is adding 48 new movies over the coming weeks, it's sad to see it removing more binge-worthy watches, as it means it's having to sacrifice some of the best Netflix movies and shows. I just hope it brings some unforgettable new movies in August to make up for it.

Everything leaving Netflix in July 2025

Leaving on July 1

13 Going on 30 (movie)

28 Days (movie)

3 Ninjas: Kick Back (movie)

Annabelle (movie)

Colombiana (movie)

Constantine (movie)

Couples Retreat (movie)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (movie)

Do the Right Thing (movie)

Draft Day (movie)

Dune: Part Two (movie)

Friends with Money (movie)

Geostorm (movie)

Get Him to the Greek (movie)

Hotel Transylvania (movie)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (movie)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (movie)

Loudermilk seasons 1-3 (TV show)

The Net (movie)

The Nun (movie)

Obsessed (movie)

Ocean's Eleven (movie)

Ocean's Thirteen (movie)

Ocean's Twelve (movie)

Resident Evil: Retribution (movie)

Runaway Jury (movie)

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (movie)

Sisters (movie)

Twilight (movie)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (movie)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (movie)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (movie)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (movie)

The Wonder Years seasons 1-2 (TV show)



Leaving on July 3

Insecure seasons 1-5 (TV show)



Leaving on July 4

80 for Brady (movie)



Leaving on July 5

The Addams Family (movie)



Leaving on July 8

This Is Us seasons 1-6 (TV show)



Leaving on July 13

Life or Something Like It (movie)



Leaving on July 15

Barbie (movie)



Leaving on July 16

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (movie)



Leaving on July 22

Call My Agent! seasons 1-4 (TV show)



Leaving on July 25

Scream VI (movie)



Leaving on July 26

Wynonna Earp seasons 1-4 (TV show)



Leaving on July 28

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (movie)



Leaving on July 30

The Kingdom (movie)