Everything leaving Netflix in July 2025 – 42 movies and 6 TV shows you won't want to miss
Bye, Barbie!
When Netflix removed Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy in June, it left a void in many subscribers' (myself included) watchlists – and looking at everything leaving the platform in July 2025, that's going to get bigger still.
Among the titles being removed from one of the best streaming services are some of the biggest movies of the 2020s so far, including Denis Villeneuve's visually-striking Dune: Part Two (2024), Greta Gerwig's Barbie (2023) and one of the best prequel movies I've ever seen Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024).
Even though Netflix is adding 48 new movies over the coming weeks, it's sad to see it removing more binge-worthy watches, as it means it's having to sacrifice some of the best Netflix movies and shows. I just hope it brings some unforgettable new movies in August to make up for it.
Everything leaving Netflix in July 2025
Leaving on July 1
13 Going on 30 (movie)
28 Days (movie)
3 Ninjas: Kick Back (movie)
Annabelle (movie)
Colombiana (movie)
Constantine (movie)
Couples Retreat (movie)
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (movie)
Do the Right Thing (movie)
Draft Day (movie)
Dune: Part Two (movie)
Friends with Money (movie)
Geostorm (movie)
Get Him to the Greek (movie)
Hotel Transylvania (movie)
Hotel Transylvania 2 (movie)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (movie)
Loudermilk seasons 1-3 (TV show)
The Net (movie)
The Nun (movie)
Obsessed (movie)
Ocean's Eleven (movie)
Ocean's Thirteen (movie)
Ocean's Twelve (movie)
Resident Evil: Retribution (movie)
Runaway Jury (movie)
Sicario: Day of the Soldado (movie)
Sisters (movie)
Twilight (movie)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (movie)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (movie)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (movie)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (movie)
The Wonder Years seasons 1-2 (TV show)
Leaving on July 3
Insecure seasons 1-5 (TV show)
Leaving on July 4
80 for Brady (movie)
Leaving on July 5
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The Addams Family (movie)
Leaving on July 8
This Is Us seasons 1-6 (TV show)
Leaving on July 13
Life or Something Like It (movie)
Leaving on July 15
Barbie (movie)
Leaving on July 16
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (movie)
Leaving on July 22
Call My Agent! seasons 1-4 (TV show)
Leaving on July 25
Scream VI (movie)
Leaving on July 26
Wynonna Earp seasons 1-4 (TV show)
Leaving on July 28
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (movie)
Leaving on July 30
The Kingdom (movie)
You might also like
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.