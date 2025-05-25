Everything leaving Netflix in June 2025 – don't miss Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy

Another Netflix library reshuffle is about to happen and, while we're excited to see the return of Squid Game season 3, aka one of the best Netflix shows, we mustn't forget about the movies being removed from the streamer's back catalog.

Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy stands out like a sore thumb among the films leaving Netflix this June, and you don't have too long left to catch them as they'll vanish come June 1. The same goes for these three movies with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, so catch some of the best Netflix movies (from a third-party perspective, anyway) before they depart.

TV shows are usually up for the chopping block, too, but seasons 1 to 3 of The Equalizer is the only casualty of the best streaming service's June 2025 culling. So, TV buffs can sit back without worrying that your favorite shows will be axed.

Everything leaving Netflix in June 2025

Leaving on June 1

Batman Begins (movie)

Beginners (movie)

Burlesque (movie)

Closer (movie)

Cult of Chucky (movie)

Daddy Day Care (movie)

The Dark Knight (movie)

The Dark Knight Rises (movie)

Den of Thieves (movie)

From Prada to Nada (movie)

GoodFellas (movie)

Ma (movie)

Magic Mike XXL (movie)

Pride & Prejudice (movie)

Ted (movie)

Ted 2 (movie)

Two Weeks Notice (movie)



Leaving on June 11

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story (movie)

Trap (movie)



Leaving on June 14

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (movie)



Leaving on June 16

The Equalizer seasons 1-3 (TV show)

Won't You Be My Neighbor? (movie)



Leaving on June 17

Carol (movie)



Leaving on June 19

Migration (movie)



Leaving on June 21

American Sniper (movie)



Leaving on June 22

Brain on Fire (movie)



Leaving on June 26

Ordinary People (movie)