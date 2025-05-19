Netflix’s new hit thriller show has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes – here's why everyone’s talking about Secrets We Keep

Netflix latest thriller is a binge-worthy treat that has got viewers talking and critics raving.

The show in question, Danish drama Secrets We Keep – or Reservatet in its native tongue – has rocketed up the Netflix charts since its release on May 15 and is currently third in the streamer’s top 10, making it well on its way to becoming one of the best Netflix shows.

But it's not just audiences who can’t get enough of the new thriller, with critics giving it such strong reviews that it's sitting at a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Drawing favorable comparisons to the platform’s numerous Harlan Coben adaptations, Secrets We Keep follows the fallout of the disappearance of a young au pair in an affluent Copenhagen suburb.

Suspecting her neighbours of foul play, business exec and mother Cecile (Marie Bach Hansen) undertakes her own investigation, soon discovering that numerous members of her upper-class friend group may have had a part to play in the events.

Proving that themes around class and social norms are global concepts, Secrets We Keep delves into societal divides and the, well, secrets that bubble just below the surface of the seemingly perfect lives of the wealthy suburban set. The show also draws on similar themes as recent Netflix sensation Adolescence as it touches on internet-fueled misogyny and the 'manosphere' culture among teenage boys.

While not as harrowing as Stephen Graham’s show, Secrets We Keep – which you can watch the trailer for below – is a gripping binge-watch, particularly for fans of Coben’s brand of suburban darkness.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Secrets We Keep | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What are the critics saying about Secrets We Keep?

With the show currently enjoying a perfect score over on Rotten Tomatoes, it's safe to say critics are loving Netflix’s Danish drama, with our friends over on Tom’s Guide calling it “one of the best binge-watches of 2025 so far.”

Collider’s review compares the thriller to two of the biggest shows of the year, even excelling them in some areas, saying: “Secrets We Keep explores similar thematic territory to this year's most zeitgeisty hits Adolescence and The White Lotus, and in some ways handles its dark material even better,” while critic Pramit Chatterjee calls it “essential viewing for all.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

Viewers, however, aren’t quite as universal in their praise, with RT’s Audience Score sitting at a respectable but unremarkable 76%.

One Reddit user criticised the show’s relatively short runtime, saying “This series felt like it needed 2-3 more episodes to flesh out the characters and storyline a little more” while another found the story predictable, saying “I had the whole plot pretty much figured out by the second episode.” A third user didn’t pull any punches with their verdict: “This show is bad, like so bad.”

However, others have praised the drama as “thought provoking” and “nuanced”, with one user saying they “binged it and loved it,” while another commented: “I have just watched the whole season, it was very good.”

With Secrets We Keep looking like the next must watch Netflix show, you can head over to one of the best streaming services and add the Danish drama to your watchlist right now.