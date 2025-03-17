Adolescence is the best show on Netflix right now, and you can watch it in one evening
One-shot excellence
This weekend was one of the first days of sunshine I'd experienced in 2025 so far – after all, living in Scotland doesn't lead to many days of sun in the winter and spring takes a long while to come.
So for me to pass up on Edinburgh's first day of sunshine in maybe five months, there had to be a good reason, and that reason was Netflix's brand new drama Adolescence, which was one of seven new movies and shows released this past weekend.
Staying inside and binge-watching four hours of deeply emotional and harrowing television instead of sitting in the sunshine is the best compliment I can give for a TV show or movie, and while it might sound like I'm exaggerating, anyone who's experienced a Scottish winter will know exactly what I mean.
You see, I'm a huge fan of the 2021 movie, Boiling Point, directed by Philip Barantini, and starring Stephen Graham. It's a one-shot anxiety-inducing kitchen drama that showcases the stress of hospitality throughout one eventful evening based on a short film of the same name.
The pair collaborated again in 2023 with a four-part mini-series titled, you guessed it, Boiling Point, which is set after the events of the movie. Adolescence is the pair's fourth collaboration (fifth if you include both as actors in Band of Brothers), and the new Netflix drama might be the best use of the one-shot production yet.
Adolescence is one of the best shows of 2025
Adolescence is a four-part limited series with each episode filmed as one single shot. It's an incredibly impressive filming technique that highlights the outstanding acting from the ensemble cast as well as inducing anxiety due to the sheer pace of the show.
Following a 13-year-old who is accused of murder, Adolescence highlights the impact of crime on a whole family and the wider community, with its frantic pace meaning you don't have a second to take a breath or check your phone.
With only four episodes you could realistically watch Adolescence in one evening, and that's an amazing selling point for one of the best pieces of television you'll see all year. I'm a huge fan of limited series that don't overstay their welcome and I think due to its originality, Adolescence has a significant chance of picking up awards at the Emmys in November
Graham and Barantini have already showcased they have the secret sauce to one-shot success, and with Netflix’s wild one-take mystery thriller Adolescence I'm completely sold on the format.
I don't want to say much more because spoiling any of the story of one of the best Netflix shows would ruin the experience. Just know episode 3 is one of the best TV episodes I've ever seen, up there with Breaking Bad's fly episode, and Succession's funeral.
You might also like
- I'm saving the date as Fear Street: Prom Queen gets a confirmed Netflix release
- Gabby Petito murder documentary sparks viewer backlash after it uses fake AI voiceover
- Scooby-Doo is a good movie with a bad Rotten Tomatoes score – here's why you should ignore the critics and watch it before it leaves Netflix
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI, bringing you the latest news on, and comprehensive coverage of, tech's biggest buzzword. An expert on all things Apple, he was previously iMore's How To Editor, and has a monthly column in MacFormat. He's based in Edinburgh, Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar. John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade, and is an award-winning journalist with years of experience in editorial.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Demon City on Netflix is Japan's answer to John Wick with a dash of Oldboy, and it rocks
Netflix drops an eerie trailer for a new Harlan Coben show – I just hope Caught is better than the author's previous TV adaptations