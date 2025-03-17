Adolescence is the best show on Netflix right now, and you can watch it in one evening

Opinion
By published

One-shot excellence

A still from Netflix&#039;s new miniseries Adolescence starring Stephen Graham
The new miniseries Adolescence is one of the many new original shows on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

This weekend was one of the first days of sunshine I'd experienced in 2025 so far – after all, living in Scotland doesn't lead to many days of sun in the winter and spring takes a long while to come.

So for me to pass up on Edinburgh's first day of sunshine in maybe five months, there had to be a good reason, and that reason was Netflix's brand new drama Adolescence, which was one of seven new movies and shows released this past weekend.

Staying inside and binge-watching four hours of deeply emotional and harrowing television instead of sitting in the sunshine is the best compliment I can give for a TV show or movie, and while it might sound like I'm exaggerating, anyone who's experienced a Scottish winter will know exactly what I mean.

You see, I'm a huge fan of the 2021 movie, Boiling Point, directed by Philip Barantini, and starring Stephen Graham. It's a one-shot anxiety-inducing kitchen drama that showcases the stress of hospitality throughout one eventful evening based on a short film of the same name.

The pair collaborated again in 2023 with a four-part mini-series titled, you guessed it, Boiling Point, which is set after the events of the movie. Adolescence is the pair's fourth collaboration (fifth if you include both as actors in Band of Brothers), and the new Netflix drama might be the best use of the one-shot production yet.

Adolescence is one of the best shows of 2025

Stephen Graham in the Netflix show Adolescence

(Image credit: Netflix)

Adolescence is a four-part limited series with each episode filmed as one single shot. It's an incredibly impressive filming technique that highlights the outstanding acting from the ensemble cast as well as inducing anxiety due to the sheer pace of the show.

Following a 13-year-old who is accused of murder, Adolescence highlights the impact of crime on a whole family and the wider community, with its frantic pace meaning you don't have a second to take a breath or check your phone.

With only four episodes you could realistically watch Adolescence in one evening, and that's an amazing selling point for one of the best pieces of television you'll see all year. I'm a huge fan of limited series that don't overstay their welcome and I think due to its originality, Adolescence has a significant chance of picking up awards at the Emmys in November

Graham and Barantini have already showcased they have the secret sauce to one-shot success, and with Netflix’s wild one-take mystery thriller Adolescence I'm completely sold on the format.

I don't want to say much more because spoiling any of the story of one of the best Netflix shows would ruin the experience. Just know episode 3 is one of the best TV episodes I've ever seen, up there with Breaking Bad's fly episode, and Succession's funeral.

You might also like

John-Anthony Disotto
John-Anthony Disotto
Senior Writer AI

John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI, bringing you the latest news on, and comprehensive coverage of, tech's biggest buzzword. An expert on all things Apple, he was previously iMore's How To Editor, and has a monthly column in MacFormat. He's based in Edinburgh, Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar. John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade, and is an award-winning journalist with years of experience in editorial.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Stephen Graham in the Netflix show Adolescence
The trailer for Netflix’s wild ‘one-take’ mystery thriller Adolescence looks ultra-intense and timely
Netflix Ads
Netflix has 8 new movies and shows with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes so far in 2025 – here they are
Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey on a beach in Luca Guadagnino&#039;s Queer
I streamed my favorite movie of 2025 so far in February – here are 9 of my favorite watches on Netflix, Prime Video, and more
The trio Kneecap from their movie of the same name
I streamed more movies and shows than ever before in January 2025 – here are 9 of my favorites on Netflix, Prime Video, and more
Taron Egerton&#039;s Ethan puts in an earpiece in Netflix&#039;s Carry-On movie
Netflix reveals the most-watched movies and shows of the end of last year, and there are 4 I recommend you catch up on
Nicholas Hoult sits on the jury in Juror #2
7 underrated movies released in 2024 that you shouldn't miss streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Max and more
Latest in Netflix
A still from Netflix&#039;s new miniseries Adolescence starring Stephen Graham
Adolescence is the best show on Netflix right now, and you can watch it in one evening
Sakata in Demon City holds a large cleaver-like weapon
Demon City on Netflix is Japan's answer to John Wick with a dash of Oldboy, and it rocks
Cristin Milioti in Black Mirror season 7
Netflix launches trailer for Black Mirror season 7, giving us a look at its first-ever sequel episode and an unexpected returning character
A woman holds a phone and looks concerned in Caught
Netflix drops an eerie trailer for a new Harlan Coben show – I just hope Caught is better than the author's previous TV adaptations
Nicole Kidman wears a blue blouse with her arms crossed.
Netflix might be renewing The Perfect Couple and Beauty in Black for season 2, but I don’t get why when it’s canceled shows with poorer ratings
Susan holding her baby in Toxic Town.
Netflix's #3 show has a flawless 100% on Rotten Tomatoes – here are 3 more powerful dramas to watch after Toxic Town
Latest in Opinion
A still from Netflix&#039;s new miniseries Adolescence starring Stephen Graham
Adolescence is the best show on Netflix right now, and you can watch it in one evening
Sakata in Demon City holds a large cleaver-like weapon
Demon City on Netflix is Japan's answer to John Wick with a dash of Oldboy, and it rocks
A person typing on a laptop to check battery life
How Google's new anti-scraping measures are forcing an industry evolution
An abstract image of digital security.
Technology monitoring solutions are becoming obsolete
AI tools.
Laying the foundations for successful GenAI adoption
A person in a wheelchair working at a computer.
Why betting on Mac security could put your organization at risk
More about netflix
Sakata in Demon City holds a large cleaver-like weapon

Demon City on Netflix is Japan's answer to John Wick with a dash of Oldboy, and it rocks
A woman holds a phone and looks concerned in Caught

Netflix drops an eerie trailer for a new Harlan Coben show – I just hope Caught is better than the author's previous TV adaptations
An 85-inch Sony X90L TV on a shelf with a TechRadar deals logo

Sony's excellent 65-inch 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TV hits its lowest-ever price
See more latest
Most Popular
A person typing on a laptop to check battery life
How Google's new anti-scraping measures are forcing an industry evolution
An abstract image of digital security.
Technology monitoring solutions are becoming obsolete
Sakata in Demon City holds a large cleaver-like weapon
Demon City on Netflix is Japan's answer to John Wick with a dash of Oldboy, and it rocks
AI tools.
Laying the foundations for successful GenAI adoption
A person in a wheelchair working at a computer.
Why betting on Mac security could put your organization at risk
An illustration of a desktop computer and monitor on fire in what appears to be hell
The GPU market is an absolute mess right now, and I don't blame console players for staying away
Man in bed checking smart watch
I love my Garmin watch, but there's one health feature I've always wished it had
Campfire Audio Clara earbuds, with TR&#039;s Money No Object badge
I listened to Nine Inch Nails' With Teeth on Alessandro Cortini's Campfire Audio IEMs, and now everything else is just… less than
The Apple iPhone 16e held at a slant at a window
From iPhone to Android and (almost) back again – the iPhone 16e failed to lure me back to iOS
Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers remarks before the start of an Apple event at Apple headquarters on September 09, 2024 in Cupertino, California. Apple held an event to showcase the new iPhone 16, Airpods and Apple Watch models. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The big Siri Apple Intelligence delay proves that maybe we really don't know Apple at all