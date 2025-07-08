Netflix might have another Suits-like hit on its hands as unlikely crime thriller makes its way onto the popular streamer's most-watched shows list

Blindspot joined Netflix's TV ranks in early June and it's been slowly climbing its most-watched shows list ever since

An unexpected NBC crime drama is steadily climbing the Netflix charts

Blindspot , which ran for five seasons, only joined Netflix's library in early June

It's currently the 10th most popular TV show on the world's leading streaming service

Netflix could have another Suits-style TV hit on its hands as an unlikely crime drama surges in popularity on the world's best streaming service.

Blindspot, an NBC-produced TV series that ran for five seasons between 2015 and 2020, has been steadily climbing Netflix's TV chart since it joined the streamer's back catalog on June 7. At the time of publication, it's the 10th most-watched show on the service.

Blindspot currently occupies 10th position on Netflix's most-streamed TV shows list (Image credit: Netflix)

As the above image shows, Blindspot has nine other series, including some of the best Netflix shows in Squid Game and Ginny & Georgia, to overcome to secure the coveted number one spot. I suspect it's got a long way to go to do so, but other shows that Netflix has licensed have done that before, so there's no reason why Blindspot can't follow suit.

If it's looking for inspiration, it only needs to think back to August 2023 when Suits became a smash hit on Netflix. The Meghan Markle-starring legal drama broke records on Netflix after it joined the platform's TV library – in fact, its impact was so great that its writers slammed the streaming giant for the paltry residual fees they received in the wake of Suits' unprecedented popularity on Netflix. Now, all eyes are on Blindspot and whether it can similarly dominate Netflix's TV charts.

What is Blindspot about? And who stars in it?

Netflix fans might recognize Jamie Alexander (far left) from numerous Marvel projects (Image credit: NBC)

Blindspot stars Jamie Alexander (Thor, Kyle XY) as Remi 'Jane Doe' Riggs, an unidentified woman who's found naked inside a travel bag in New York City by the FBI. Teaming up with special agent Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton), Riggs embarks on a quest to find out who she really is and what happened to her. Along the way, the pair and Weller's colleagues must unravel the mysteries concerning Riggs' various tattoos, and why they're vital in getting to the bottom of myriad unsolved crimes.

Following its September 2015 launch on NBC, Blindspot was fairly well received by fans and critics. Per Rotten Tomatoes, its first season earned 68% critical and 74% audience scores. Its second season performed even better, with a perfect 100% critical rating and 80% audience score.

Season 5 aside, its other installments saw notable dips in their approval ratings among general audiences – there aren't enough critical reviews on Rotten Tomatoes to form a full picture on that front. Nonetheless, it's clearly scratching the itch of certain genre fans on Netflix and, if it maintains its momentum, it could rise up its TV rankings in the weeks to come. We'll find out how well it's actually performing when Netflix releases its weekly viewership figures later today (July 8).

