Netflix might have another Suits-like hit on its hands as unlikely crime thriller makes its way onto the popular streamer's most-watched shows list

- An unexpected NBC crime drama is steadily climbing the Netflix charts
- Blindspot, which ran for five seasons, only joined Netflix's library in early June
- It's currently the 10th most popular TV show on the world's leading streaming service
Netflix could have another Suits-style TV hit on its hands as an unlikely crime drama surges in popularity on the world's best streaming service.
Blindspot, an NBC-produced TV series that ran for five seasons between 2015 and 2020, has been steadily climbing Netflix's TV chart since it joined the streamer's back catalog on June 7. At the time of publication, it's the 10th most-watched show on the service.
As the above image shows, Blindspot has nine other series, including some of the best Netflix shows in Squid Game and Ginny & Georgia, to overcome to secure the coveted number one spot. I suspect it's got a long way to go to do so, but other shows that Netflix has licensed have done that before, so there's no reason why Blindspot can't follow suit.
If it's looking for inspiration, it only needs to think back to August 2023 when Suits became a smash hit on Netflix. The Meghan Markle-starring legal drama broke records on Netflix after it joined the platform's TV library – in fact, its impact was so great that its writers slammed the streaming giant for the paltry residual fees they received in the wake of Suits' unprecedented popularity on Netflix. Now, all eyes are on Blindspot and whether it can similarly dominate Netflix's TV charts.
What is Blindspot about? And who stars in it?
Blindspot stars Jamie Alexander (Thor, Kyle XY) as Remi 'Jane Doe' Riggs, an unidentified woman who's found naked inside a travel bag in New York City by the FBI. Teaming up with special agent Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton), Riggs embarks on a quest to find out who she really is and what happened to her. Along the way, the pair and Weller's colleagues must unravel the mysteries concerning Riggs' various tattoos, and why they're vital in getting to the bottom of myriad unsolved crimes.
Following its September 2015 launch on NBC, Blindspot was fairly well received by fans and critics. Per Rotten Tomatoes, its first season earned 68% critical and 74% audience scores. Its second season performed even better, with a perfect 100% critical rating and 80% audience score.
Season 5 aside, its other installments saw notable dips in their approval ratings among general audiences – there aren't enough critical reviews on Rotten Tomatoes to form a full picture on that front. Nonetheless, it's clearly scratching the itch of certain genre fans on Netflix and, if it maintains its momentum, it could rise up its TV rankings in the weeks to come. We'll find out how well it's actually performing when Netflix releases its weekly viewership figures later today (July 8).
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like
- I watch Netflix for a living – here are the 7 new anime shows you need to to be ready for
- Don’t write off Netflix’s The Old Guard 2 just yet – its top 10 status is deserved for one beautiful reason
- Netflix just canceled 2 of its most-watched shows – but I’ve already found better replacements streaming elsewhere
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.