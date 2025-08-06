Untamed has everyone talking: the mystery series is the most-watched show on Netflix for a third week in a row and has received a Rotten Tomatoes critical score of 81% at the time of writing.

Untamed only runs for six episodes, which mean it's very easy to binge watch (I've already done as much as myself). If you've already watched the limited series, there's plenty more mystery hits to dive into on Netflix.

I've picked out three of the best Netflix shows that really impressed me, and they're all rated 90% or more on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics.

The Sinner

RT score: 92%

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 32

Creator: Derek Simonds

Main cast: Bill Pullman, Jessica Hecht, Jessica Biel, Christopher Abbott, Matt Bomer

Anthology fans won't want to miss The Sinner, a fantastic thriller series that dives into a new murder case each season. Heading up the investigation into this one is Bill Pullman's troubled detective Harry Ambrose, whose inner demons are just as compelling as the cases he solves.

The first season follows Jessica Biel's seemingly ordinary wife and mother character who lashes out at a couple on the beach, killing one of them in broad daylight. This is just one of the four cases that will suck you in, and in my opinion, each of the stories is as gripping as the last.

Dark

DARK Season 1 Official Trailer # 2 (2017) Netflix Mystery TV Series HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 26

Creators: Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese

Main cast: Louis Hofmann, Lisa Vicari, Gina Stiebitz, Oliver Masucci, Andreas Pietschmann

This German sci-fi mystery is one of the best shows on Netflix and I highly recommend you watch it.

Here, we follow some dysfunctional characters from the fictional town of Winden as they pursue the truth about a child's disappearance. It's a slow burn but visually stunning and very gripping too. It ran for three seasons and I'm personally glad it didn't drag on too much, they seem to have got the balance perfect here.

This is the kind of show you need to pay attention too, as it can get quite heavy, but trust me it's worth it.

The Lazarus Project

The Lazarus Project | Official Trailer | TNT - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

Episodes: 2

Episodes: 16

Creator: Joe Barton

Main cast: Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Tom Burke, Caroline Quentin

With a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, The Lazarus Project is a must-see. It was sadly canceled after two seasons, but it's still worth a go.

This is one for those who love a good, mind-bending time loop. It follows a man who discovers he can time travel and is recruited into a secret organization who is tasked with preventing global catastrophes by resetting time. So, you know, no pressure or anything.

With strict rules at play, he's not able to reset time for any old reason, so he's unable to save his girlfriend from being killed unless the world is at risk. It's another binge-worthy hit.

Note: The Lazarus Project is only available in the US on Netflix. UK viewers can watch it on NOW TV, and Aussies can stream it on Stans.