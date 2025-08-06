Already binged Untamed? Don’t miss these 3 Netflix mystery shows with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Time to put on your detective hat again
Untamed has everyone talking: the mystery series is the most-watched show on Netflix for a third week in a row and has received a Rotten Tomatoes critical score of 81% at the time of writing.
Untamed only runs for six episodes, which mean it's very easy to binge watch (I've already done as much as myself). If you've already watched the limited series, there's plenty more mystery hits to dive into on Netflix.
I've picked out three of the best Netflix shows that really impressed me, and they're all rated 90% or more on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics.
The Sinner
RT score: 92%
Seasons: 4
Episodes: 32
Creator: Derek Simonds
Main cast: Bill Pullman, Jessica Hecht, Jessica Biel, Christopher Abbott, Matt Bomer
Anthology fans won't want to miss The Sinner, a fantastic thriller series that dives into a new murder case each season. Heading up the investigation into this one is Bill Pullman's troubled detective Harry Ambrose, whose inner demons are just as compelling as the cases he solves.
The first season follows Jessica Biel's seemingly ordinary wife and mother character who lashes out at a couple on the beach, killing one of them in broad daylight. This is just one of the four cases that will suck you in, and in my opinion, each of the stories is as gripping as the last.
Dark
RT score: 95%
Seasons: 3
Episodes: 26
Creators: Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese
Main cast: Louis Hofmann, Lisa Vicari, Gina Stiebitz, Oliver Masucci, Andreas Pietschmann
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
This German sci-fi mystery is one of the best shows on Netflix and I highly recommend you watch it.
Here, we follow some dysfunctional characters from the fictional town of Winden as they pursue the truth about a child's disappearance. It's a slow burn but visually stunning and very gripping too. It ran for three seasons and I'm personally glad it didn't drag on too much, they seem to have got the balance perfect here.
This is the kind of show you need to pay attention too, as it can get quite heavy, but trust me it's worth it.
The Lazarus Project
RT score: 100%
Episodes: 2
Episodes: 16
Creator: Joe Barton
Main cast: Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Tom Burke, Caroline Quentin
With a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, The Lazarus Project is a must-see. It was sadly canceled after two seasons, but it's still worth a go.
This is one for those who love a good, mind-bending time loop. It follows a man who discovers he can time travel and is recruited into a secret organization who is tasked with preventing global catastrophes by resetting time. So, you know, no pressure or anything.
With strict rules at play, he's not able to reset time for any old reason, so he's unable to save his girlfriend from being killed unless the world is at risk. It's another binge-worthy hit.
Note: The Lazarus Project is only available in the US on Netflix. UK viewers can watch it on NOW TV, and Aussies can stream it on Stans.
You might also like
- Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has correctly guessed the outline of the popular Netflix show's live-action spin-off – and it's 'like David Lynch's Twin Peaks'
- 3 Body Problem Season 2 is now in production, but has Netflix already repeated the same mistake as Stranger Things season 5?
- What I streamed in July 2025 – 9 movies and shows I loved on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.