I watch TV for a living and these are my top 3 Netflix horror shows if you want a good scare
These horror stories will chill you to the bone
Netflix's library is always growing, just look at everything new on the streamer's US platform in June 2025 to see that, so finding the right things can often prove tricky. In my experience, there's been some real horror duds in the past too.
But, worry not, if you want to skip the scrolling and get straight to the scaring, I've narrowed down three of the best Netflix shows you must watch. In my opinion, these are the scariest due to subject matter each tackles, jumpy moments, and the fact you just feel downright unsettled watching them.
Who needs sleep anyway, right?
The Haunting of Hill House
RT score: 93%
Episodes: 10
Episode length: ~42–71 minutes
Creator: Mike Flanagan
Main cast: Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti
Mike Flanagan is the best thing that ever happened to Netflix's horror library. While I could've filled an entire article with just his shows, I went for the one that scared me the most.
The Haunting of Hill House follows five adult siblings whose paranormal experiences at the titular home continue to haunt them in the present day, and it's as much family drama as it is pure horror.
There's a moment in this that genuinely made me scream out loud so if you're looking for unbridled horror, Flanagan's adaptation of the classic novel will provide that. You might not sleep for a week but it'll be worth it.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Ju-On: Origins
RT score: 83%
Episodes: 6
Episode length: ~26 - 31 minutes
Creator: Takashige Ichise
Main cast: Yoshiyoshi Arakawa, Yuina Kuroshima, Ririka, Koki Osamura, Seiko Iwaido, Kai Inowaki
I'm a huge fan of Japanese horror and this expansion of the iconic The Grudge series is a must-watch.
The series follows Honjo Haruka, an aspiring actress. She's trying her best to break into the industry but her career is derailed when she begins hearing the sounds of footsteps in her home, which (rightfully) scare her.
So, she teams up with psychic researcher Odajima Yasuo from a TV variety program to try and find out what's going on, and the result is as unsettling as you could imagine. It's a worthy addition to the franchise and I highly recommend it.
Ghoul
RT score: 83%
Episodes: 3
Episode length: 45 mins
Creator: Patrick Graham
Main cast: Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Mahesh Balraj
This lesser known Indian series fell under my radar but I watched it recently and it seriously creeped me out. It's underrated and you should definitely check it out.
Ghoul is set in India in a dystopian future, and focuses on a secret government internment camp that triggers a series of horrifying and supernatural events. And trust me when I say, they really are horrifying.
Jason Blum produced the lesser-known series too, so there's a big horror name attached to it. I'd love to see more people talking about this one, and it's an easy binge watch too.
You might also like
- I stream movies for work – and these 5 Netflix and Disney+ Originals are my 2025 standouts (so far)
- Netflix quietly released 5 TV shows from different countries with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes – here’s what you missed
- Dexter has been quietly removed from Netflix – here’s where I’m watching the hit TV show instead
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.