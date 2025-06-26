Netflix's library is always growing, just look at everything new on the streamer's US platform in June 2025 to see that, so finding the right things can often prove tricky. In my experience, there's been some real horror duds in the past too.

But, worry not, if you want to skip the scrolling and get straight to the scaring, I've narrowed down three of the best Netflix shows you must watch. In my opinion, these are the scariest due to subject matter each tackles, jumpy moments, and the fact you just feel downright unsettled watching them.

Who needs sleep anyway, right?

The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Hill House Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

Episodes: 10

Episode length: ~42–71 minutes

Creator: Mike Flanagan

Main cast: Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti

Mike Flanagan is the best thing that ever happened to Netflix's horror library. While I could've filled an entire article with just his shows, I went for the one that scared me the most.

The Haunting of Hill House follows five adult siblings whose paranormal experiences at the titular home continue to haunt them in the present day, and it's as much family drama as it is pure horror.

There's a moment in this that genuinely made me scream out loud so if you're looking for unbridled horror, Flanagan's adaptation of the classic novel will provide that. You might not sleep for a week but it'll be worth it.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ju-On: Origins

Ju-On: Origins | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 83%

Episodes: 6

Episode length: ~26 - 31 minutes

Creator: Takashige Ichise

Main cast: Yoshiyoshi Arakawa, Yuina Kuroshima, Ririka, Koki Osamura, Seiko Iwaido, Kai Inowaki

I'm a huge fan of Japanese horror and this expansion of the iconic The Grudge series is a must-watch.

The series follows Honjo Haruka, an aspiring actress. She's trying her best to break into the industry but her career is derailed when she begins hearing the sounds of footsteps in her home, which (rightfully) scare her.

So, she teams up with psychic researcher Odajima Yasuo from a TV variety program to try and find out what's going on, and the result is as unsettling as you could imagine. It's a worthy addition to the franchise and I highly recommend it.

Ghoul

Ghoul | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 83%

Episodes: 3

Episode length: 45 mins

Creator: Patrick Graham

Main cast: Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Mahesh Balraj

This lesser known Indian series fell under my radar but I watched it recently and it seriously creeped me out. It's underrated and you should definitely check it out.

Ghoul is set in India in a dystopian future, and focuses on a secret government internment camp that triggers a series of horrifying and supernatural events. And trust me when I say, they really are horrifying.

Jason Blum produced the lesser-known series too, so there's a big horror name attached to it. I'd love to see more people talking about this one, and it's an easy binge watch too.