Netflix's Fear Street: Prom Queen was a night to forget - here are 4 better slasher movies to stream instead

Fear Street: Prom Queen ended up being the night from hell for all the wrong reasons. It tanked with the critics, receiving a very poor 32% Rotten Tomatoes score, and I was disappointed too.

It's a shame that it won't be crowned one of our best Netflix movies, especially since the previous three Fear Street movies did so well. If you're in the mood for a good slasher movie, don't worry, because there are plenty of good alternatives on one of the best streaming services.

Here are four of my top slasher recommendations to stream right now. They're all Rotten Tomatoes approved, too!

Heart Eyes

HEART EYES - Official Trailer (HD)

Where to watch: Netflix (US); Fetch (AU)

RT score: 80%

Length: 97 minutes

Director: Josh Ruben

Main cast: Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding, Gigi Zumbado, Michaela Watkins, Devon Sawa

If you're looking for a great mash-up of horror and romance, Heart Eyes is the slasher movie for you. Set during Valentine's Day, we follow a killer who stalks and kills couples as they set their sights on a new target.

It's got plenty of gore and shocking moments, with many scenes being over the top, but it's definitely going to satisfy any horror cravings. It's not one for the more squeamish among us as it goes all out, but it's one of the best Netflix movies to watch with a crowd due to some really gross-out scenes.

The Babysitter

The Babysitter | Official Trailer HD | Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix (worldwide)

RT score: 70%

Length: 85 minutes

Director: McG

Main cast: Samara Weaving, Judah Lewis, Hana Mae Lee, Robbie Amell

Ready or Not star Samara Weaving leads the cast of this great black comedy slasher, and if you haven't seen it yet, I highly recommend you jump on it.

The movie follows a lonely 12-year-old boy named Cole who discovers that his babysitter is part of a satanic cult that wants to kill him. It's simple but effective, and those who like a home invasion-style movie will love this, as what was supposed to keep Cole safe ends up doing the exact opposite. It's great fun with a great mix of gore and humor. It also clocks in at a nice 85 minutes if you want a quick movie.

The Conference

The Conference | Official trailer | Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix (worldwide)

RT score: 72%

Length: 100 minutes

Director: Patrik Eklund

Main cast: Katia Winter, Adam Lundgren, Eva Melander, Bahar Pars

This great Swedish slasher movie follows a group of coworkers at a team-building conference, which soon turns into a nightmare. You'll be grateful for your boring, everyday conferences after watching this, as a masked figure is out for revenge.

Team that with hostility between colleagues and some laugh-out-loud moments, and you've got yourself a great little horror movie that seems to have fallen under the radar among Netflix's other horror titles. The Conference is criminally underrated, and I really recommend this one.

Happy Death Day

Happy Death Day Trailer #1 (2017) | Movieclips Trailers

Where to watch: Fandago at Home (US, rent or buy); Netflix (UK); Stan (AU)

RT score: 71%

Length: 96 minutes

Director: Christopher Landon

Main cast: Jessica Rothe as Tree Gelbman, Israel Broussard as Carter Davis, Ruby Modine as Lori Spengler

I had to mention my favorite Christopher Landon movie, of course! We all love a good time loop movie, and this excellent slasher movie blends horror and comedy to deliver a highly entertaining story.

After being murdered on the night of her birthday, college student Tree Gelbman begins living the same day over and over, and decides to find who killed her and prevent her death from happening. Some people hate their birthdays and after reliving the same day multiple times, you could forgive anyone for being a bit of a party pooper.