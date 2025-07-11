Quick, act fast! The 65-inch Samsung QN990F 8K TV is now $5,299.99 (was $5,499.99) at Samsung, but you only have until midnight on Friday, July 11, to take advantage of this deal.

On second thought, maybe you should wait until well after Amazon Prime Day before pulling the trigger on the QN990F.

Here’s why: the $200 discount Samsung is offering on the 65-inch QN990F is relatively minuscule compared to the current deals available for its 4K TVs.

Amazon Prime Day deal: 65-inch Samsung QN990F 8K TV

Samsung QN990F 65-inch 8K TV: was $5,499.99 now $5,299 at Samsung The 65-inch version of Samsung's QN990F 8K TV is getting a $200 discount in the Prime Day sales. The QN990F is a true technology statement, with fantastic picture quality, a Glare Free screen, and a new Wireless One Connect Box that supports wireless 8K 120Hz transmission.

As you step up in screen size, the deals don’t necessarily get better. The 85-inch QN990F, for example, isn’t getting a deal at all. Deals on Samsung’s step-down 8K series, the Samsung QN900F, are a little better, with $500 off at all screen sizes. But when the 85-inch model in that series costs $5,499.99, a mere $500 off doesn’t end up being much of a deal.

When I did a hands-on review of the Samsung QN990F, it was the 85-inch model. With a screen that size, you really start to see the benefits of 8K resolution, which at over 33 million pixels, is four times what you get with 4K TVs.

Yes, I know, there’s only limited ‘real’ 8K content available, and it’s mostly on YouTube, but Samsung’s new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor’s AI Upscaling Pro feature does a fantastic job of converting 4K content to 8K, delivering an almost you-are-there level of realism.

Beyond AI Upscaling Pro, the QN990F features Samsung’s Glare Free screen tech, a new Wireless One Connect Box that supports wireless 8K 120Hz transmission to the TV, and 8K at 120Hz and 4K at 240Hz gaming. It’s a magnificent TV, and a true technology statement, but at $8,499.99 for the 85-inch model, also impossibly expensive.

Thankfully, Samsung is offering excellent deals on its flagship QN90F mini-LED, a TV that I awarded five out of five stars in my Samsung QN90F review. The 55-inch QN90F is currently selling for $1,397 (was $1,797), a sizeable 20% discount.

Now that’s the kind of Prime Day deal I want to see on the best TVs.

Samsung 55-inch QN90F: was $1,797 now $1,397 at Amazon The 55-inch Samsung QN90F is getting a 22% discount on its regular $1,797 price for Prime Day. That’s a great deal for a TV that scored five out of five stars in our Samsung QN90F review and is one of the best TVs we’ve tested so far in 2025. The QN90F’s combination of high brightness, a Glare Free screen, and solid motion handling makes it a great TV for watching daytime sports. It’s also well-featured for gaming, with four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 165Hz support and Samsung’s Gaming Hub for cloud-based gaming.

