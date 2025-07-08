Samsung's massive Prime Day sale is live - my top deal picks on TVs, including $1,500 off the Frame TV

Yes, Amazon Prime Day 2025 is officially here, and while we’ve seen some awesome TV deals in the lead-up to the formal start, I’m setting my eyes on Samsung’s own online store.

The tech giant just rolled out its own Prime Day sales, and while some of these are matching on Amazon proper, there are some excellent ones with special perks … mainly around home entertainment devices like TVs and soundbars. If you’re after a deal on a Galaxy phone, check out Amazon directly or wait for the July 9th Unpacked to usher in the next big thing.

For starters, though, Samsung’s 2024 Frame TV in the 75-inch size – a normally, uber-expensive lifestyle TV – is down to a record low price of $1,499 for one day only, today, July 8, 2025. That’s a record 43% off the price, and while it’s not a 2025 model, you’re not missing much.

Similarly, we’re also seeing discounts on the 2025 Frame TV lineup as well as the Frame Pro, which trades standard LED for mini LED and a wireless One Connect box. Additionally, I’m highlighting some discounts on OLED and QLED TVs ahead in my ranking of the best TV deals available directly from Samsung.

Today's best Prime Day Samsung TV deals

Samsung 75-inch The Frame (2024): was $2,999.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung No, this is not a typo – Samsung is taking a record, and kind of insane, 50% off the 75-inch Frame TV. Yes, it's a 2024 model that lacks the higher refresh rate of the 2025 edition, but it's an excellent deal on what's probably the best lifestyle TV available. It's not only massive with a vibrant and punchy 75-inch QLED TV, but it's also coated with a special finish that blocks reflections of all kinds, making the art look exceptionally real when the TV is turned off. You’re saving $1500 and scoring it for $1,599, which makes the fact that Samsung doesn’t include a bezel in the box seem just fine… you can put your savings towards that one later.

Samsung 55-inch S95D OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung Samsung's S95D is one of the best OLED TVs around and earned a full 5 out of 5 stars in TechRadar's review. Furthermore, it's currently our pick for the best OLED TV for bright rooms, thanks to its ability to get very bright and comes out of the box with a special anti-reflective coating over the screen. For Prime Day, Samsung is offering 42% off the 55-inch S95D, reducing the price to $1,499.99 from $2,599.99. The 65-inch size is currently sold out, but if you have the space, the 77-inch is 46% off at $2,499.99 (was $4,599.99).

Samsung 65-inch Frame Pro: was $2,199.99 now $1,899.99 at Samsung Samsung's new 2025 model, The Frame Pro, is seeing sizable discounts across its three sizes. The Frame Pro enhances the impact of the popular lifestyle TV by replacing a standard QLED screen with a Neo QLED, which incorporates Mini LEDs for a more compelling viewing experience. It also offers a higher refresh rate and comes with a Wireless One Connect box. Still, it shows works of art when off and is finished with an anti-reflective coating. Right now, the 65-inch Frame Pro is $300 off at $1,899.99.