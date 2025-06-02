Samsung's Discover sale is slashing $950 off this top-rated 75-inch QLED TV – today only

Samsung's Discover sale kicks off today, and its featured deal is a massive price cut on a highly rated QLED TV. The retailer has Samsung's 75-inch QE1D QLED TV for an incredible price of $849.99, thanks to a whopping $950 discount. It's the lowest price we've ever seen and an excellent price for a big-screen QLED display.



Samsung's QE1D QLED TV delivers a brilliant picture with vibrant colors and sharp contrast, which are hallmarks of Samsung's QLED displays. The Samsung Quantum Processor Lite 4K processor brings images to life, plus you're getting premium room-filling 3D surround sound, thanks to Object Tracking Sound Lite. You're also getting impressive gaming features and Samsung's Tizen OS, allowing you to stream all your favorite content from your homescreen.



The only catch to the incredible discount on Samsung's QLED TV is that the deal is only valid for today. Samsung's Discover sale is running all week with new offers that pop up daily, but if you're looking for a fantastic price cut on a solid QLED display, then you'll have to snap up today's bargain on the QE1D TV.

Today's best TV deal: Samsung 75-inch QE1D QLED

Samsung 75-inch QE1D 4K QLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $849.99 at Samsung Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. You can find the 55-inch model on sale for the impressive price of $529.99.

Shop more Samsung TV deals

Samsung 55-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $379.99 now $359.99 at Samsung Samsung's DU7200 Series is so popular that most sizes are sold out, but the 55-inch model is available for only $359.99. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung Samsung's Discover sale features the 65-inch S90D OLED TV for $1,499.99, thanks to a whopping $1,200 discount. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 65-inch QN85D QLED TV: was $3,699.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung The Samsung QN85D is the entry-level model in Samsung's 2024 Neo QLED (mini-LED) range and delivers excellent contrast levels, dynamic colors, and realistic textures. It also features four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM, as well as a wealth of cloud gaming options. Today's deal from Samsung's Discover sale brings the 65-inch model down to $1,199.99.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, the retailer has shaved $500 off the 65-inch model. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors, delivering lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Samsung A 70-inch QLED display for $899.99 is an unbelievable deal at Samsung's Discover sale. Although it's an older model, released in 2024, it still boasts the brilliant colors and contrast for which these QLED displays are renowned. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

Samsung QN90D 75-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $2,599.99 at Samsung Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is on sale for $2,599.99, thanks to a $700 price cut. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this TV is great for sports viewing and gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes it one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy.

