Nvidia controls processors and networking, forming the backbone of AI factories today

Nvidia could soon control not just chips but energy, models, and applications

Huang frames AI not as software, but as the foundation of modern industry

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang recently described artificial intelligence through the metaphor of a multi-layered system.

The framework explains how modern AI systems operate as an industrial chain rather than isolated software tools.

The structure consists of five layers: energy, chips, infrastructure, models, and applications, which interact with industries and consumers.

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How the AI stack functions across layers

“Every successful application pulls on every layer beneath it, all the way down to the power plant that keeps it alive,” Huang wrote, illustrating how intelligence generated in real time depends on physical resources across the computing ecosystem.

Nvidia already dominates the processor layer, supplies networking technologies, and provides computing platforms inside large data centers.

The company’s influence over infrastructure includes systems that connect thousands of processors into machines capable of generating intelligence continuously.

These facilities, sometimes described as AI factories, require land, electrical supply, and networking systems to operate at scale.

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Huang noted that the construction of new chip fabrication plants, computer assembly facilities, and data centers is occurring in multiple regions.

“We are a few hundred billion dollars into it,” he wrote. “Trillions of dollars of infrastructure still need to be built.”

The expansion reflects one of the largest industrial buildouts associated with modern computing.

At the top of the stack sit applications that convert computing capacity into economic value.

Huang cited examples, including drug discovery platforms, industrial robotics, legal analysis tools, and autonomous vehicles, which act as physical embodiments of artificial intelligence.

“A self-driving car is an AI application embodied in a machine,” he wrote. “A humanoid robot is an AI application embodied in a body.”

These systems rely on models capable of processing language, images, scientific data, and real-world environments, increasing demand for computing resources across the lower layers of the stack.

The framework also suggests how Nvidia could expand across the layers it described.

Companies controlling foundational technology sometimes extend into adjacent layers, similar to Amazon after building AWS.

Nvidia has been actively expanding into networking systems and large-scale computing infrastructure.

The company has also invested in areas such as photonics that affect how data moves between computing systems.

If Nvidia expands further into models, infrastructure, energy supply, or applications, the company could operate across most of the layers described in Huang’s framework.

By framing AI as a layered stack, Nvidia is not just explaining the industry, it is staking its claim across it.

From chips to infrastructure to applications, the company wants to have its cake and eat it too.

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