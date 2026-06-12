Nearly half of British adults would eliminate generative AI entirely if they had the choice

18-24-year-olds most likely to eliminate GenAI and block new data center projects

Public sentiment around AI has actually fallen since ChatGPT was launched

New YouGov data has found nearly half (42%) of British adults would get rid of generative AI entirely if they could, with a further fifth (22%) undecided about whether they actually like the technology or not.

Maybe the biggest shock is that younger citizens aged 18-24 are among the most likely to want to get rid of AI – 55% would make it disappear if they could. All older age groups are less inclined to feel so strongly.

Considering only 27% of the youngest age group would not eliminate GenAI, it means that they’re twice as likely to want to get rid of it, even though other studies indicate they could be among its most active users.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Younger users are most likely to turn against AI, multiple studies find

While autonomous, agentic AI is dominating the headlines for its ability to act on users’ behalves, generative AI is still prevalent due to its ability to create content from existing context. Its uses cases span search engines, smartphones, productivity software, social media platforms, customer service systems and a lot more.

Despite multibillion-dollar investments from companies like OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Anthropic and Meta to try and embed this technology seamlessly into the apps and services we use daily, it’s clear that the British public still see it as a hindrance.

But more than that, the public still worries that AI could replace human jobs as tech giants continue to announce sweeping layoffs years after generative AI reached mass popularity in late 2022.

As for why younger audiences might be more anti-AI, it could just be that greater exposure creates greater scepticism. 18-24-year-olds are also generally the most likely to use social media platforms, where AI-generated misinformation is frequently disseminated, and they’re also among those hardest hit by an apparent loss in entry-level job roles.