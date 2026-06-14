Half of workers worry AI will still take their job — as new report claims use of agents soars 90% in just a year

Nearly half of UK workers fear job losses, but agent usage continues to grow

Workers are also worried about workplace monitoring

Human oversight remains key, but worker retraining is a must

New data from GMB Union has revealed that nearly half (48%) of UK workers worry AI will take their job amid broader AI rollouts, which could be reducing uptake.

Nearly a third (29%) said their employers have introduced AI tools, with a quarter (26%) noting that artificial intelligence is now performing tasks they would normally do themselves, fueling the fears.

But beyond administrative support and potential job automation, a clear misunderstanding of the tech could be driving other workplace fears.

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Workers concerned about job cuts despite increasing AI adoption

For example, nearly half (48%) believe AI is being used to monitor or track them, introducing new surveillance and performance monitoring fears.

GMB likens its findings to previous shifts like the advent of the internet – union reps argue AI could actually improve productivity, noting that displaced workers should get the support, training and opportunities they deserve.

The union pointed to two recent local layoffs in the UK, including around 1,000 jobs at Asda’s George division and 450 jobs at Nestlé. These examples, as well as the more than 117,000 tech workers that have been laid off already in 2026 (via layoffs.fyi), put meat on the bones of workers’ fears.

“We can’t just leave it to companies to do the right thing. As we all know, their priority will almost always be their bottom line,” one worker told GMB.