'Trust is not keeping pace with technological capability': New study finds people are becoming more accepting of AI - but don't want to hand over full control just yet
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By Craig Hale published
AI is no longer limited by capability
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- Only 14% of UK consumers say they would trust autonomous AI agents
- Control, accountability and transparency would help generate more trust
- Companies also need to consider upgrading identity and permissions for stronger governance
New findings from EY have claimed three in four (74%) UK consumers have used AI in the past six months, quantifying the widespread mainstream adoption -however only 14% said they'd feel comfortable relying on fully autonomous, agentic-style artificial intelligence.
With such low confidence, the study shows a growing confidence gap between what AI's actually capable of and what users are comfortable with, implicating that capability is no longer AI's limiting factor.
Deepening its research into the topic, EY found users are also demanding greater control, accountability and transparency from their tools.Article continues below