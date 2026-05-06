How AI's evolution is redefining risks
Opinion
By Richard Lindsay published
AI for productivity, defense, and as an attack surface
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AI tools have long been a double-edged sword, used by attackers and defenders alike.
However, it has recently shown its third edge; as it becomes increasingly embedded within organizations as a tool, it is now also an attack surface which cybercriminals will look to exploit, and which organizations must strive to protect.
Richard Lindsay
Principal Advisory Consultant at Orange Cyberdefense.
At first glance, it may appear that this has tipped the AI scales in favor of attackers. AI has industrialized the cybercrime landscape, boosting the efficiency of attacks, as well as enabling them to be scaled up.Article continues below