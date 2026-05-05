How foundries are shaping the next era of enterprise AI
Opinion
By Khan M. Siddiqui published
The architecture fixing enterprise AI fragmentation
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Since the AI surge began in earnest in 2022, the marketplace has seen an influx of new AI tools. But what we’re seeing is growing fragmentation, not necessarily greater innovation.
While many have provided immediate utility, hyper-specialization makes some tools difficult to sustain within a broader tech stack. Instead of blending into the software we already use, they often require their own dedicated space.
We are also seeing a trend of “wrapper” applications that provide a user interface for models like GPT-4 without necessarily adding the deep architectural integration that modern enterprises require.Article continues below