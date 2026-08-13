‘A full 40-hour week now takes just 60 minutes’: Ahrefs’ new AI agents promise 'always-on' marketing support

Ahrefs has launched Letaido, a new agent-powered marketing tool

Letaido will have native access to Ahrefs data

It promises to help save users hours every week

Ahrefs, one of the biggest digital marketing, SEO, and AEO platforms, has announced the launch of Letaido, its agent-powered marketing workspace.

The new tool promises to help teams move beyond AI chatbots to plan and execute multi-step tasks, build bespoke dashboards and reports, and automate repetitive workflows. It will also work behind the scenes to continuously monitor websites and competitors.

According to a press release distributed by Ahrefs earlier this week, Letaido will benefit from native access to Ahrefs data, helping marketers and agencies automate content marketing, SEO, and marketing research without any need to manage custom integrations of APIs.

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The new tool will also seamlessly connect with widely used marketing platforms with secure integrations, built-in hosting, and always-on infrastructure, supporting workflows that keep on running, even when the instructions have stopped being given.

How will Letaido help marketers?

According to data from BCG’s 2026 global CMO survey, only 32% of CMOs have rebuilt how marketing operates, and 42% admit they use GenAI exclusively as an assistant for individual tasks. Ahrefs promises that Letaido will help close the gap between the first phase of generative AI, which operated largely in silos, and AI that can operate across your full marketing stack, helping marketing teams and agencies connect and plan multi-step tasks.

"Marketing teams have spent years accepting that getting to an insight means clicking through reports, exporting CSVs, filtering data, and manually cross-referencing information across several tools," said Ross Simmonds, CEO and founder of Foundation. "With Letaido, those hours can now go toward the work that actually matters: thinking, strategy, and creativity. Our team has seen keyword research and bottom-of-funnel content audits, work that used to take a full 40-hour week, now take just 60 minutes."

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