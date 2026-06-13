The internet is undergoing a major shift, with publishers, ecommerce platforms and everyone in between struggling to grow visibility and remain relevant in an AI-dominated era.

Today, AI overviews and summaries dominate traditional search, while agentic assistants autonomously browse the web for consumers who have already shifted their browsing habits to their favorite chatbot.

But for decades, the web has been designed for human visitors, with search engines acting as intermediaries that help direct human traffic toward specific web pages. With more and more online content now being consumed by machines and AI taking over the decision of which information and products reach consumers first, traditional SEO alone is over.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

GEO, or generative engine optimization, is already a term that publishers are throwing around, but few are certain of what it means and how they should balance it with their SEO strategies.

Publishers need to target two audiences… but humans are no less valuable

According to new data from WordPress VIP, nearly three in four enterprise decision-makers now consider AI discoverability and attribution a significant priority, with three in five seeing increased traffic from AI search engines and third parties – so the shift is well underway, and companies are already starting, or trying, to adapt.

Per the report, nearly twice as many enterprise decision-makers now plan to prioritize investments across social platforms (32%) and AI engines (30%) compared with conventional owned websites (17%).

But amid this machine revolution, consumers are still pressing for human connections, with nearly half (42%) saying they trust unattributed AI-generated answers less than the likes of confusing privacy policies.