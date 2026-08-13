Elegoo is behind some of the top-rated 3D printers we've tested. And with the company running a big back-to-school sale, I've selected the three best deals for all 3D printing enthusiasts based on our own testing.

My top overall pick has to be the multi-color Centauri Carbon 2 Combo for $379 (was $449), while in the UK it's down to £349 (was £398).

For beginners on a budget, check out the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro for $229 (was $274) in the US, and £179 (was £290) in the UK.

And for model-making and miniatures, the Saturn Ultra 4 drops to $379 (was $594) for US readers, or £309 (was £443) in the UK.

Why we recommend it

The Centauri Carbon 2 is an easy recommendation - we actually awarded it a coveted TechRadar Pro Highly Recommended badge. Earning 4.5 stars in our review, the 3D printer left us impressed with up to 500 mm/s print speeds across a 256 × 256 × 256 mm build area.

The real magic here is in the integrated Canvas multi-color 3D printing feature, which was lacking in the otherwise excellent first-generation Centauri Carbon. It's also capable of printing PLA,PETG,PLA-CF,ABA, ASA,PC,PA,PET filaments.

Overall, we found the machine to be "exceptionally high quality," offering serious value for money. In our final verdict, we noted: When it comes to print quality, the detail and accuracy of the prints really do stand out."

The Neptune 4 Pro is a simpler machine with a budget price-tag comparable with a system like the Creality Hi or Bambu Lab's A-series 3D printers.

We scored this 4 stars in our review, calling it "one of the best 3D printers for beginners, offering a seamless printing experience with great results."

We also found the 3D printer "impresses with its outstanding performance and user-friendly design." So, a great place for those starting out.

In our 4-star review of the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra, we found ourselves impressed with the "high resolution, ease of use, and smart features," and called it "a great choice for anyone looking to print detailed models.

The feature-set on this 12K 3D printer is pro-grade, coming equipped with auto-levelling and an AI camera to streamline the 3D printing process. As expected from a resin printer, accuracy and print quality proved superb, with excellent value for money overall.

Price context & historical value

As someone who covers a lot of 3D printer deals, these discounts are very good.

For instance, back in March, I spotted the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo discounted to $450 at Amazon, and it's currently priced at $400 there.

Similarly, the Saturn 4 Ultra is $427 at Amazon right now, making it a better buy direct from Elegoo.

Even the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K is cheaper at $439 (was $650) and £389 (was £576) at Elegoo compared to Amazon, where it's retailing for $520.

Overall, then, prices are worth jumping on while they're this low.

For more picks, we've tested the best 3D printers and rounded up this week's best 3D printer deals.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo if...

You want an impressive all-rounder multi-color 3D printer that delivers speed and accuracy for a reasonable price.

✅ Buy the Neptune 4 Pro if...

You're new to 3D printing and want a value-led machine with features that help ease you into crafting.

✅ Buy the Saturn 4 Ultra if...

Your focus is on 3D printing models, cosplay props, and other prints that demand high-res detail and total accuracy.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The main issue we found with the Centauri Carbon 2 was that you're still limited to four colors at a time, which are externally attached to the 3D printer. So, make sure you're working in a temperature-controlled environment that's not too cold.

With the Neptune 4 Pro, you may need to tweak some settings to get the setup you really want. That might feel daunting at first, but it's a good excuse to learn the ins and outs of 3D printing.

We have nothing but praise for the performance of the Saturn 4 Ultra, but we did find the AI camera isn't as accurate as we would've liked.