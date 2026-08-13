Elegoo's 3D printer back-to-school sale is live — and these 3 machines smashed our workshop tests
Checking out Elegoo's sale for students? These are the three best-value 3D printers that have been through our workshop tests that you won't want to miss
Elegoo is behind some of the top-rated 3D printers we've tested. And with the company running a big back-to-school sale, I've selected the three best deals for all 3D printing enthusiasts based on our own testing.
My top overall pick has to be the multi-color Centauri Carbon 2 Combo for $379 (was $449), while in the UK it's down to £349 (was £398).
For beginners on a budget, check out the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro for $229 (was $274) in the US, and £179 (was £290) in the UK.
And for model-making and miniatures, the Saturn Ultra 4 drops to $379 (was $594) for US readers, or £309 (was £443) in the UK.
Awarded 4.5 stars after testing, the Centauri Carbon 2 is a fast, accurate, multi-color 3D printer that builds on the brilliance of the original Centauri Carbon machine. We called it "one of the cheapest and most reliable multifilament machines on the market."
In the UK: now £349 (was £398)
The Neptune 4 Pro earned 4 stars in our tests, with the open-enclosure 3D printer handling most tasks automatically, making it a good budget pick for beginners. "Efficient, reliable, high-quality 3D printing for enthusiasts," is how we described results.
In the UK: now £179 (was £290)
As a 12K resin 3D printer, the Saturn Ultra 4 is designed for fine-detail printing of models and miniatures. And that's where it really shone during our own testing, earning it 4 stars.
In the UK: now £309 (was £443)
- Want higher resolution? The Saturn 4 Ultra 16K is $439 (was $650) and £389 (was £576) at Elegoo
Why we recommend it
The Centauri Carbon 2 is an easy recommendation - we actually awarded it a coveted TechRadar Pro Highly Recommended badge. Earning 4.5 stars in our review, the 3D printer left us impressed with up to 500 mm/s print speeds across a 256 × 256 × 256 mm build area.
The real magic here is in the integrated Canvas multi-color 3D printing feature, which was lacking in the otherwise excellent first-generation Centauri Carbon. It's also capable of printing PLA,PETG,PLA-CF,ABA, ASA,PC,PA,PET filaments.
Overall, we found the machine to be "exceptionally high quality," offering serious value for money. In our final verdict, we noted: When it comes to print quality, the detail and accuracy of the prints really do stand out."
The Neptune 4 Pro is a simpler machine with a budget price-tag comparable with a system like the Creality Hi or Bambu Lab's A-series 3D printers.
We scored this 4 stars in our review, calling it "one of the best 3D printers for beginners, offering a seamless printing experience with great results."
We also found the 3D printer "impresses with its outstanding performance and user-friendly design." So, a great place for those starting out.
In our 4-star review of the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra, we found ourselves impressed with the "high resolution, ease of use, and smart features," and called it "a great choice for anyone looking to print detailed models.
The feature-set on this 12K 3D printer is pro-grade, coming equipped with auto-levelling and an AI camera to streamline the 3D printing process. As expected from a resin printer, accuracy and print quality proved superb, with excellent value for money overall.
Price context & historical value
As someone who covers a lot of 3D printer deals, these discounts are very good.
For instance, back in March, I spotted the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo discounted to $450 at Amazon, and it's currently priced at $400 there.
Similarly, the Saturn 4 Ultra is $427 at Amazon right now, making it a better buy direct from Elegoo.
Even the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K is cheaper at $439 (was $650) and £389 (was £576) at Elegoo compared to Amazon, where it's retailing for $520.
Overall, then, prices are worth jumping on while they're this low.
For more picks, we've tested the best 3D printers and rounded up this week's best 3D printer deals.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo if...
You want an impressive all-rounder multi-color 3D printer that delivers speed and accuracy for a reasonable price.
✅ Buy the Neptune 4 Pro if...
You're new to 3D printing and want a value-led machine with features that help ease you into crafting.
✅ Buy the Saturn 4 Ultra if...
Your focus is on 3D printing models, cosplay props, and other prints that demand high-res detail and total accuracy.
The Catch: What to know before you buy
The main issue we found with the Centauri Carbon 2 was that you're still limited to four colors at a time, which are externally attached to the 3D printer. So, make sure you're working in a temperature-controlled environment that's not too cold.
With the Neptune 4 Pro, you may need to tweak some settings to get the setup you really want. That might feel daunting at first, but it's a good excuse to learn the ins and outs of 3D printing.
We have nothing but praise for the performance of the Saturn 4 Ultra, but we did find the AI camera isn't as accurate as we would've liked.
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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