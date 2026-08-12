This might be hands-down the best RTX 5060 laptop deal I've seen lately - with the Gigabyte Aero X16 now $1099 (was $1700) at Walmart.

This configuration pairs AMD's Ryzen AI 7 350 with 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, running a 16in WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS display at 165Hz.

It's a solid mid-tier gaming and creator laptop spec sheet at a price that's more typical of entry-level RTX 5050 or 5060 machines with weaker displays.

Save $600 Gigabytye Aero X16: was $1,699.99 now $1,099.99 at Walmart AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, 16GB DDR5-5600 RAM, 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 with 8GB GDDR7 VRAM. 16in WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS display running at 165Hz. Windows 11 Home, Space Gray finish.

Why we recommend it

The RTX 5060 with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM comfortably handles creative programs and gaming, and the 165Hz WQXGA panel is a meaningfully better display than the 1080p 144Hz screens you'll typically find on laptops in this price range.

Gigabyte's Aero line has generally impressed us on build quality in machines we've tested at other price points, and this configuration brings that same chassis down to a genuinely competitive price.

Price Context & Historical Value

$1,099 is a strong price for an RTX 5060 laptop with a 165Hz high-resolution display. Comparable configurations from other brands with similar GPU and display specs commonly sit closer to $1,300 to $1,500, which makes the $600 cut off this laptop's $1,699.99 list price particularly worth acting on.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the GIGABYTE AERO X16 if...

You want a genuinely fast 165Hz WQXGA display alongside RTX 5060 performance without paying near the $1,600+ that most machines with this GPU tier command, and a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM cover your current games and everyday creative work.

❌ Skip the GIGABYTE AERO X16 if...

You're set on 32GB of RAM out of the box, since this configuration ships with 16GB, and you'd need to add your own memory for heavier multitasking or content creation workloads, or if long battery life away from a plug is a priority.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

16GB of RAM is on the lighter side for a gaming laptop at this GPU tier, and depending on the exact memory configuration, it may not be user-upgradeable. Check before you buy if you're planning to add more down the line. Battery life on gaming laptops in this class is also typically modest under load, so treat this primarily as a plugged-in machine.

For anyone chasing RTX 5060 performance and a genuinely good display without spending well over $1,500, the Gigabyte Aero X16 is a great deal.