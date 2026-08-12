Google is adding over 10,000 on-demand movies and shows for free

It's also expanding its library of free live TV channels

The expansion could thrust Google TV Freeplay into the circle of best free streaming platforms

Google TV is getting its biggest upgrade yet, and it’s bound to get the best free streaming services quaking in their boots.

The company shared the announcement on its news blog yesterday (August 11), revealing it’s started adding over a staggering 10,000 free video-on-demand titles to Google TV Freeplay — a service that’s baked into Google TVs across brands such as Sony, TCL, and Hisense.

It seriously ups the ante on its already wide selection of FAST (free and ad-supported TV) movies and shows, and the best part is that there’s no subscription needed.

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Understandably, Google hasn't released a full list of its new titles, but thanks to its partnerships with entertainment giants A24 and Lionsgate, you can expect to see a fair amount of movies from each distributor and beyond. This includes Oscar winners like Lady Bird (2019), to ‘00s favorites like Seventeen Again (2009).

In addition to its new FAST content, Google is also expanding its TV titles, which now include over 300 live channels spanning news, sports, true crime, reality TV, and more. Some of its new live TV channels include World of Love Island, Bloomberg TV+, Yahoo! Sports Network, and The Martha Stewart Channel.

It’s clear Google wants to solidify itself among the big dogs of FAST streaming channels. In December 2025, Google added more free live channels, taking its total catalog to over 250, so its latest upgrade marks a significant jump.

Watch your back, Netflix

(Image credit: Google)

There’s been an exponential rise in the number of users flocking to FAST services over the years, because what’s better than dedicating an evening to watching nothing but your favorite movies? Streaming them for free, of course.

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For a long time, Google TV Freeplay offered live TV channels to viewers just like its competitors Tubi, The Roku TV Channel, and Pluto TV. It’s convenient and cost-free, but though it sparks joy to see one of your favorite movies or shows playing live, it’s annoying when you tune in halfway through the broadcast.

Google’s new on-demand library changes that. Not only does it give you more control, but it inserts itself as a serious rival to subscription-based services, not just free ones.

And sure, Tubi and Pluto TV have been challenging the likes of Netflix and Prime Video for some time, but Google TV Freeplay’s library appears to offer a higher number of contemporary titles. While Tubi and Pluto TV are considered the gold standards of free streaming, their respective libraries are filled with predominantly older and low-budget content, which arguably doesn’t have as much appeal — at least to me, it doesn’t.

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