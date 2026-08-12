Sony has just revealed a new version of Ghost of Yotei

The Complete Edition launches on October 1 and comes with a new expansion called Echoes of Sekigahara

Existing owners will have to pay to upgrade their copies

Sony has announced a new Complete Edition version of 2025's Ghost of Yotei that comes bundled with an all-new expansion called Echoes of Sekigahara.

Echoes of Sekigahara is said to be a narrative-based addition that focuses on a new figure from protagonist Atsu's past. It introduces a previously unseen valley with new enemies, heavy weapons, armor sets, dyes, and more to discover.

It launches on October 1, 2026, alongside a single-player survival mode called Most Wanted. Andrew Goldfarb, the senior communications manager at developer Sucker Punch Productions, described this as the studio's "spin on a roguelike" in a new PlayStation Blog post.

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"You’ll accept bounties in order to start new runs, where taking down enemies will earn you perks, as well as unlock additional characters to play as," he wrote, and teased that there will be "more to show soon".

Alongside these two new arrivals, the Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition contains all of the content previously part of the digital deluxe edition. It will cost just $69.99 / £69.99, which is the same price the standard edition cost at launch and $10 / £10 cheaper than the digital deluxe version was.

Ghost of Yōtei Complete Edition - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

If you haven't bought the game yet, then this package seems like a great deal and you can actually buy it right now — though bear in mind you won't be able to access the new content until October 1.

There is, however, a big catch if you already own a copy of Ghost of Yotei.

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Existing owners will have to splash out $14.99 / around £10 to upgrade their copy to the Complete Edition version, which is pretty egregious in my eyes — especially for digital deluxe buyers.

Those players will be parting with a total of $94.98 to experience what everyone who waited just one year can now get for 70 bucks.

What a way to reward some of your biggest fans, Sony!

There is some good news though. Even if you don't pay for the upgrade, all owners of the game will benefit from a new patch on October 1 which includes a range of quality of life features and a cool Beauty of Yotei mode with screensaver-like environmental shots.

According to the description of the new trailer on YouTube, there will be a physical PlayStation 5 version available as well, which might come as a surprise given Sony's plan to wind down the production of game discs.

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