PSG vs Aston Villa: Wednesday, August 12 | 8pm BST / 3pm ET

Watch UEFA Super Cup 2026 free on RTÉ Player (Ireland)

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Watch PSG vs Aston Villa live streams in the UEFA Super Cup 2026 as the Champions League winners face the Europa League holders at Salzburg's Red Bull Arena in Austria.

Luis Enrique's all-conquering Parisians contest the annual curtain-raiser to the continental football season for the second successive year, having retained the Champions League in 2025/26 with a penalty shoot-out victory over Arsenal. That win extended PSG's unbeaten run against English sides in Europe to nine games, including this fixture 12 months ago against Tottenham. PSG failed to win either of their two pre-season friendlies – a 1-1 draw with Man Utd and 3-0 defeat by Real Mallorca – but should have all their World Cup 2026 stars available in some form, plus the low-slung genius of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The last English team to beat PSG was Villa in the second leg of their 2024/25 Champions League quarter-final as the Brummies return to the Super Cup for the first time since the 1982 edition, confusingly held in January 1983. The reigning European champions beat Barcelona 3-1 on aggregate for their most recent major continental trophy, before beating German side Freiburg 3-0 in last season's Europa League final. After four years' progress under Unai Emery, the former PSG boss will look for more silverware, a tricky prospect after the club lost Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers this summer.

Three of Villa's new signings – center-back Modou Keba Cisse, midfielder Joao Gomes and winger Alejandro Garnacho – could make their debuts, while Lucas Digne may line up for their opponents after the full-back joined PSG last weekend.

Here's how to watch PSG vs Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup 2026 from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch UEFA Super Cup 2026 for free?

Yes. PSG vs Aston Villa is free-to-air on RTÉ 2 in Ireland, with live streaming available via RTÉ Player.

Alternatively, Belgian broadcaster RTL Play and Turkish service TRT1 are also providing free coverage of the UEFA Super Cup 2026.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch PSG vs Aston Villa for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch UEFA Super Cup 2026 live streams

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How to watch UEFA Super Cup 2026 live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch PSG vs Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup 2026 on either CBS Sports Network or Paramount+.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $8.99/month, rising to $13.99 to remove ads. You can also get a Paramount+ trial with Walmart+ for $1 with this sneaky trick we found. With the new season upon us it is a great time to subscribe, with Paramount+ carrying live coverage of the Champions League and Europa League in 2026/27.

Alternatively, CBS Sports Network appears in the channel lineup of several OTT streaming platforms, including Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch UEFA Super Cup 2026 live streams in the UK

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In the UK, the UEFA Super Cup 2026 is exclusively live on TNT Sports 1.

TNT Sports and its streaming partner HBO Max is the home of European football for fans in the UK, with live coverage of PSG vs Aston Villa plus every game in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Plans start at £25.99 per month (minimum one-year term), with rolling subscriptions available for £30.99 per month.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch UEFA Super Cup 2026 live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN is showing the UEFA Super Cup 2026.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month and will enable you to watch live coverage of every single Champions League, Europa League and Conference League match across the 2026/27 season, as well as PSG vs Aston Villa.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred PSG vs Aston Villa coverage from anywhere.

How to watch UEFA Super Cup 2026 live streams in Australia

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Fans in Australia can watch the UEFA Super Cup on Stan Sport.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month. Stan Sport is the only place to watch PSG vs Aston Villa in Australia, while you will also be able to stream every Premier League and Champions League game in the 2026/27 campaign.

Outside of Oz? You can use a VPN to access your usual PSG vs Aston Villa coverage.

What is the UEFA Super Cup 2026 start time? PSG vs Aston Villa kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday, August 12. That's 5am AEST on Thursday, August 13 in Australia.

What is the PSG vs Aston Villa head-to-head? PSG and Aston Villa have met only once before in a competitive tie, in the quarter-finals of the 2024/25 Champions League. The French side won 3-1 in Paris, with Villa triumphing 3-2 in the return leg. PSG progressed 5-4 on aggregate and went on to lift the trophy.

Can I watch UEFA Super Cup 2026 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. Both clubs will play in the Champions League this season and you can stay up-to-date on the official social media channels, including X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).