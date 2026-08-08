West Ham vs Portsmouth Live Streams: How to watch Carabao Cup 2026/27 first round online from anywhere

Stream West Ham vs Portsmouth on Sky Sports+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US)

Unlock your stream with NordVPN

West Ham vs Portsmouth: Saturday, August 8, 3pm BST / 10am ET / 12am AEST (Sun.)

Saturday's West Ham vs Portsmouth live stream features two Championship teams meeting in the first round of the 2026/27 Carabao Cup – also known as the EFL Cup – as an entrée to the new league season.

For the first time in over a decade, West Ham United begin a new campaign outside the top flight. Nuno Espirito Santo just about clung on to his job following relegation from the Premier League and will have the chance to set up the Hammers for their first competitive fixture since the summer departures of Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville. The Portuguese gaffer will be eager for a fast start to keep the volatile London Stadium faithful on side, though at least captain Jarrod Bowen is staying.

Following a disappointing 18th-place finish last term, Pompey will take this Carabao Cup showcase as an opportunity to show the Irons how intense EFL football can be. It also gives manager John Mousinho the chance to blood new signings Marko Milovanovic and Rocco Shein, while attacking midfielder Adrian Segecic will look to build on last season's impressive 11-goal league output.

Read on for our guide on where to watch West Ham vs Portsmouth live streams in the Carabao Cup online and on TV wherever you are.

Can I watch West Ham vs Portsmouth for free? Unfortunately, there are no dedicated free live streams to watch West Ham vs Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup 2026/27 first round. If you live in Australia, though, new users can get a 7-day free trial of beIN Sports. Away from Australia right now? Get a VPN like NordVPN to ensure you can watch your regular stream as if you were back home.

Use a VPN to watch West Ham vs Portsmouth from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, thereby letting you unlock your usual streaming services. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch Carabao Cup soccer.

How to watch West Ham vs Portsmouth live streams in the US

The West Ham vs Portsmouth live stream is on Paramount+ in the US.

The Paramount Plus Essential package costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, while Paramount+ Premium costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Carabao Cup soccer is available with both tiers, and you can also watch EFL matches and the Champions League on the platform.

You can also watch Paramount+ for free if you sign up to Walmart+ for $1 for 30 days.

Outside the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Carabao Cup streams.

How to watch West Ham vs Portsmouth in UK

Sky Sports is providing West Ham vs Portsmouth coverage in the UK, with the game set to stream on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month or £22 if you're an existing Sky subscriber. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports Membership from £14.99 a day or £34.99 for flexible monthly plans.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the EFL Cup.

How to watch West Ham vs Portsmouth live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN is the place to go for EFL Cup coverage – including West Ham vs Portsmouth.

DAZN subscriptions cost from CA$24.99 per month, with dedicated apps for a wide range of devices.

For soccer fans travelling outside of Canada, use NordVPN to login to your DAZN account from anywhere on Earth.

How to watch West Ham vs Portsmouth in Australia

Soccer fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Portsmouth exclusively on beIN Sports.

beIN Sports 3 is carrying this EFL Cup game, with a subscription costing AU$15.99 per month and a 7-day free trial available for new users.

Outside Oz traveling? Use NordVPN to watch West Ham vs Portsmouth from anywhere in the world.