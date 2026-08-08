West Ham vs Portsmouth Live Streams: How to watch Carabao Cup 2026/27 first round online from anywhere
Pompey visit the Irons for both teams' season curtain-raiser
- Stream West Ham vs Portsmouth on Sky Sports+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US)
- Unlock your stream with NordVPN
- West Ham vs Portsmouth: Saturday, August 8, 3pm BST / 10am ET / 12am AEST (Sun.)
Saturday's West Ham vs Portsmouth live stream features two Championship teams meeting in the first round of the 2026/27 Carabao Cup – also known as the EFL Cup – as an entrée to the new league season.
For the first time in over a decade, West Ham United begin a new campaign outside the top flight. Nuno Espirito Santo just about clung on to his job following relegation from the Premier League and will have the chance to set up the Hammers for their first competitive fixture since the summer departures of Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville. The Portuguese gaffer will be eager for a fast start to keep the volatile London Stadium faithful on side, though at least captain Jarrod Bowen is staying.
Following a disappointing 18th-place finish last term, Pompey will take this Carabao Cup showcase as an opportunity to show the Irons how intense EFL football can be. It also gives manager John Mousinho the chance to blood new signings Marko Milovanovic and Rocco Shein, while attacking midfielder Adrian Segecic will look to build on last season's impressive 11-goal league output.
Read on for our guide on where to watch West Ham vs Portsmouth live streams in the Carabao Cup online and on TV wherever you are.
Can I watch West Ham vs Portsmouth for free?
Unfortunately, there are no dedicated free live streams to watch West Ham vs Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup 2026/27 first round.
If you live in Australia, though, new users can get a 7-day free trial of beIN Sports.
Away from Australia right now? Get a VPN like NordVPN to ensure you can watch your regular stream as if you were back home.
Use a VPN to watch West Ham vs Portsmouth from anywhere
A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, thereby letting you unlock your usual streaming services. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount.
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Get NordVPN and stream West Ham vs Portsmouth from anywhere.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple:
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a United States server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch Carabao Cup soccer.
How to watch West Ham vs Portsmouth live streams in the US
The West Ham vs Portsmouth live stream is on Paramount+ in the US.
The Paramount Plus Essential package costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, while Paramount+ Premium costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.
Carabao Cup soccer is available with both tiers, and you can also watch EFL matches and the Champions League on the platform.
You can also watch Paramount+ for free if you sign up to Walmart+ for $1 for 30 days.
Outside the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Carabao Cup streams.
How to watch West Ham vs Portsmouth in UK
Sky Sports is providing West Ham vs Portsmouth coverage in the UK, with the game set to stream on Sky Sports+.
Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month or £22 if you're an existing Sky subscriber. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports Membership from £14.99 a day or £34.99 for flexible monthly plans.
Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the EFL Cup.
How to watch West Ham vs Portsmouth live streams in Canada
In Canada, DAZN is the place to go for EFL Cup coverage – including West Ham vs Portsmouth.
DAZN subscriptions cost from CA$24.99 per month, with dedicated apps for a wide range of devices.
For soccer fans travelling outside of Canada, use NordVPN to login to your DAZN account from anywhere on Earth.
How to watch West Ham vs Portsmouth in Australia
Soccer fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Portsmouth exclusively on beIN Sports.
beIN Sports 3 is carrying this EFL Cup game, with a subscription costing AU$15.99 per month and a 7-day free trial available for new users.
Outside Oz traveling? Use NordVPN to watch West Ham vs Portsmouth from anywhere in the world.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Adam was formerly the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles TechRadar produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews. Adam has now dusted off his keyboard to write articles for the likes of TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide.
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