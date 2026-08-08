How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan for FREE: pre-season friendly live streams from anywhere

Mykhailo Mudryk is available for Chelsea after 20 months on the sidelines

Watch today's Chelsea vs AC Milan live streams as the Blues continue their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia. Xabi Alonso's men face the Rossoneri giants at GBK Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chelsea arrive in the Indonesian capital having lost their past two games, with a last-gasp 2-1 defeat by Tottenham in Sydney followed by a 1-0 reverse against Juventus in Hong Kong. While the results don't matter so much in pre-season, new boss Alonso will have been looking for positive signs and one came in the return of winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who featured for the first time since November 2024 after the resolution of his anti-doping case. The Ukrainian looks set to be involved again here, as do new signings Danny Welbeck and Geovany Quenda, who made their first appearances in blue last time out against Juve.

Milan have embarked on a condensed version of their opponents' summer tour, with one game in Perth – a 1-1 draw with city-and-stadium rivals Inter Milan in which former Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku scored a late penalty – and this friendly in Jakarta. The Italians also drew 2-2 with Celtic in Glasgow, while they end their pre-season schedule against Manchester United in Wroclaw, Poland, next Saturday, just seven months after the Premier League club sacked now-Rossoneri manager Ruben Amorim. Amorim is seeking to rebuild his reputation in Italy, so this game will be another useful test ahead of the new Serie A campaign.

Read on to find out how to stream Chelsea vs AC Milan live and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan live streams for FREE

While Chelsea vs AC Milan isn't being shown anywhere for free, there is a workaround. In the US, live coverage of the pre-season friendly is available on CBS Sports Network, which you can access on OTT streaming platforms such as Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV, all of which feature a free trial for new users.

Abroad for Chelsea vs AC Milan? Use NordVPN to access your usual streams.

Use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan from anywhere

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It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the CBS Sports Network stream, select 'US' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to CBS Sports Network and tune into Chelsea vs AC Milan.

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan live streams in the US

As mentioned above, Chelsea vs AC Milan will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network in the US.

You can also watch the pre-season friendly on Fox One, the streaming service of FOX, which costs $19.99/month after a 3-day FREE trial.

Not in the US? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream of Chelsea vs AC Milan.

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Chelsea vs AC Milan on CFC+, the Blues' in-house streaming platform.

Supporters wanting to stream just this game on CFC+ can buy a match pass for £9.99 but you can also subscribe for £14.99 a year, which includes live coverage of Chelsea's three remaining pre-season fixtures.

Not in the UK for Chelsea vs AC Milan? Use NordVPN to access your usual streams.

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan live streams in Canada

Chelsea vs AC Milan isn't being broadcast live in Canada, while CFC+ don't show live matches in countries where a local rights holder exists.

Use NordVPN to watch the pre-season friendly from Canada.

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan live streams in Australia

Paramount+ will be showing Chelsea vs AC Milan in Australia. Plans start at AU$7.99 per month or AU$70.99 per year, with Paramount+ also carrying live coverage of Australia's A-League, as well as the men's and women's national teams.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to login to your Paramount+ account.

What is the Chelsea vs AC Milan start time? Chelsea vs AC Milan kicks off at 1pm BST / 8am ET / 5am PT / 10pm AEST on Saturday, August 8.