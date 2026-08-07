How to watch DHL Stormers vs New Zealand for FREE: Live streams and TV channels for Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour opener

New Zealand head to South Africa for the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Tour

Kick-off: Friday, August 7 at 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 3am AEST (Sat)

Free Streams: RugbyPass TV (US)

Watch Anywhere: Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save 75%)

The All Blacks embark on a new era in Cape Town as they take on DHL Stormers in the opening game of the inaugural Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour.

The new competition will be hosted by New Zealand or South Africa once every four years, with the All Blacks fulfilling the role of tourists on this occasion. Dave Rennie's side will play eight matches – four against franchise sides and four against the Springboks, including a landmark fourth Test in Baltimore, US – in what the head coach has already dubbed "the toughest tour in rugby" as the two highest-ranked nations on the planet collide.

First up is a clash with United Rugby Championship outfit DHL Stormers at the 55,000-capacity DHL Stadium in Cape Town. The All Blacks have named a 44-strong squad for the grueling seven-week trip, with uncapped trio Siale Lauaki, Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa and Josh Jacomb included, although captain Ardie Savea will join the tour late after Rennie opted to rest his skipper ahead of the clashes with the Springboks.

After facing the Stormers, the All Blacks take on Hollywoodbets Sharks and Vodacom Bulls, before their first Test against South Africa at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday, August 22. New Zealand then face the Lions in their final franchise game, followed by Tests against the Springboks on August 29 and September 5 in Cape Town and Johannesburg respectively. The teams then head to America for the final Test in Baltimore on September 12.

Read on as we explain how to watch DHL Stormers vs All Blacks in the opening game of Rugby's Greatest Rivalry.

Can you watch DHL Stormers vs All Blacks for free?

Yes. DHL Stormers vs All Blacks is being shown on free-to-air RugbyPass TV in the US.

RugbyPass TV has live coverage of a range of international rugby, including Rugby's Greatest Rivalry and the Nations Championship, plus on-demand content including full game replays, classic matches and documentaries.

Not in the US? You can use a VPN to watch DHL Stormers vs All Blacks for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch DHL Stormers vs All Blacks live streams

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How to watch DHL Stormers vs All Blacks live streams in the US

DHL Stormers vs All Blacks is available to live stream for FREE on RugbyPass TV in the US.

You can tune in via the RugbyPass TV website or app, and it works with Chromecast, Airplay, Apple TV and Android TV.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch DHL Stormers vs All Blacks live streams in the UK

DHL Stormers vs All Blacks will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK, specifically the Sky Sports Mix channel.

Sky Sports packages start at £22 per month for existing Sky subscribers and rise to £35 per month for those without a Sky subscription. Now is the perfect time to purchase, with England's Test series against Pakistan and the Premier League season on the horizon.

You could also watch via a NOW Sports membership which carries all of Sky Sports' channels.

Abroad? You can still access your DHL Stormers vs All Blacks live stream with NordVPN.

How to watch DHL Stormers vs All Blacks live streams in Australia

In Australia, DHL Stormers vs All Blacks is exclusive to Stan Sport.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month. As well as watching Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, you can also access live coverage of huge competitions including Super Rugby, the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch DHL Stormers vs All Blacks live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport Now are offering a free stream of the DHL Stormers vs New Zealand game.

Just register for a complimentary Sky Sport Now day pass. You'll then be sent to your checkout with a total value of NZ$0.

Those outside of New Zealand today can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch DHL Stormers vs All Blacks live streams in South Africa

DHL Stormers vs All Blacks is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.

SuperSport is the home of live rugby in South Africa, including coverage of the Springboks and the United Rugby Championship. You'll need a DStv access package to watch the game, with prices starting at Rs99/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home, then you'll be good to go.

How to watch DHL Stormers vs All Blacks live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

In Canada, DHL Stormers vs All Blacks is being shown on Premier Sports.

A monthly pass costs CA$29.99. You'll need either the CA$79.99 six-month pass or the CA$139.99/year annual subscription to tune into the whole tournament.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the DHL Stormers vs All Blacks start time? The scheduled DHL Stormers vs All Blacks kick-off time on Friday, August 7 is 7pm SAST local time in Cape Town. That's 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 3am AEST (Sat).

What is the DHL Stormers vs All Blacks head-to-head? This is the first time DHL Stormers have faced the All Blacks.

When are the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Tour fixtures? Friday, August 7: DHL Stormers vs All Blacks, DHL Stadium (Cape Town) at 7pm SAST / 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 3am AEST (Sat)

Tuesday, August 11: Hollywoodbets Sharks vs All Blacks, Hollywoodbets Kings Park (Durban) at 7pm SAST / 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 3am AEST (Wed)

Saturday, August 15: Vodacom Bulls vs All Blacks, Loftus Versfeld Stadium (Pretoria) at 7pm SAST / 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 3am AEST (Sun)

Saturday, August 22: South Africa vs All Blacks, Ellis Park (Johannesburg) at 5pm SAST / 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST / 1am AEST (Sun)

Tuesday, August 25: All Blacks v Lions, Ellis Park (Johannesburg) at 7pm SAST / 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 3am AEST (Wed)

Saturday, August 29: South Africa vs All Blacks, DHL Stadium (Cape Town) at 5pm SAST / 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST / 1am AEST (Sun)

Saturday, September 5: South Africa vs All Blacks, FNB Stadium (Johannesburg) at 5pm SAST / 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST / 1am AEST (Sun)

Saturday, September 12: South Africa vs All Blacks, M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore) at 11pm SAST / 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 7am AEST (Sun)

Can I watch DHL Stormers vs All Blacks on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, RugbyPass TV has a dedicated app.