Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier is free to keep on PC until August 13

The game is a tactical third-person shooter set in 2024

The giveaway comes as part of the series' 25th anniversary

Ubisoft just made a classic Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon game free to keep to celebrate the franchise's 25th anniversary — but you only have a few days to claim it.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier can be added to your Ubsioft Connect library on PC from August 6 until August 13 for no charge.

To get your hands on it, download the Ubisoft Connect application on your PC and create an account. If you've played recent Ubisoft releases like Assassin's Creed Blag Flag Resynced or other Ghost Recon games, then you likely already have one, and can log in using your existing details instead.

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Head to the library page and then select the 'Free games' tab.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

There you'll see a banner for the Ghost Recon Future Soldier giveaway. Click it to go through to the game's store page, and then hit 'Get it now' to add it to your account. You can then download and play the game.

Originally released in 2012, Ghost Recon Future Soldier is set in the then-futuristic year of 2024. It follows an elite squad of special-ops soldiers who use technology to gain an advantage in deadly battlefields around the world.

Tactical use of gadgets like drones and adaptive camouflage are keys to success, as is careful command of your AI teammates.

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The game launched with a suite of multiplayer modes as well, though these were taken offline in 2022, which is unfortunate. Still, it's hard to grumble too much about a game you're getting completely for free.

The giveaway comes amid a flurry of other Ghost Recon announcements to mark the anniversary, including the release of a 4K 60fps mode for recent installment Ghost Recon Wildlands alongside the addition of a new story mission called Last Rites.

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