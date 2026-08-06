Ghost Recon Wildlands gets a new story mission called Last Rites that introduces 'a new kind of danger' as Ubisoft confirms the next game is in development and is now 'ready to put it to the test'
In Last Rites, players will confront La Llorona
- A new Ghost Recon game is in development
- Ubisoft is asking players to sign up for its Ghost Recon Insider Program for closed testing
- A free Ghost Recon Wildlands DLC, Last Rites, has also been released
Ubisoft has confirmed that a new Ghost Recon game is in development as it launches a free story mission for Ghost Recon Wildlands titled Last Rites.
Announced during the Ghost Recon 25th anniversary showcase today, the publisher confirmed that "For the past few years, we've been building the next chapter of Ghost Recon," and it's now ready for private testing.
"We want to deliver a fun, fresh experience that stays true to everything that defines Ghost Recon: tactical action, large scale operations, credible military storytelling, and of course, the Ghost Unit," said Live Producer Irina-Gabriela Popa.
With the launch of the new Ghost Recon Insider Program, players who sign up at via the official website will get early access to closed tests and provide feedback to the development team.
Alongside news of a brand new game and the return of the fan-favorite Predator mission, Ubisoft has also released Last Rites, a free-to-play downloadable content (DLC) for Wildlands, featuring a new story mission.
In Last Rites, players will face a new threat named La Llorona in Bolivia, a "complex antagonist" with a dark backstory, on the path to redemption, but also revenge, as well as her cultists, Los Penitentes.
"We crafted this new experience with a view to keeping players on the back foot. So think low visibility, difficult terrain, little to no support, and new gameplay elements that introduce a new kind of danger," said creative director Olivier Leonardia.
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"As for La Llorona, players will progressively come to realize that things are not exactly as they were when they started the mission. As they gradually peel off the layers of her world, the mission shifts into something far more unsettling."
Leonardia added, "Ghost Recon wouldn’t be where it is today without the passion, dedication, and feedback of its community over the past 25 years. With Last Rites, we wanted to create an experience that honours that legacy—something that feels authentic to longtime Ghosts, celebrates what makes this franchise special, and reflects our appreciation for the players who have been with us every step of the way."
Ubisoft has also confirmed that a 60fps 4K resolution mode for current-gen consoles and PC, alongside other gameplay improvements and features, will be added to Wildlands.
To celebrate the series' anniversary, Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be free to play from August 6 to August 10, and fans can claim Ghost Recon: Future Soldier for free on PC through Ubisoft Connect from August 6 to August 13.
In September, the Ghost Recon Breakpoint 25th Anniversary Bundle will also be available and will include free items such as the M4A1 Tactical Brown, Wolf Enhanced Helmet, and Opheis Mk.II Hunter.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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