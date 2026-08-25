Everything announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 — from Heroes of Might and Magic 3 Remake to The Witcher 3 remastered and more
All reveals big, small, and everything in between
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 has officially concluded, and the two-hour-long show was jam-packed with a deluge of game announcements and reveals.
From an official release date for the upcoming free-to-play open-world action game Ananta to our very first look at the highly anticipated The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past DLC, it offered a solid set of trailers — especially compared to some previous years.
If you weren't able to catch the show live, there's no need to worry about missing out. Here are the major announcements in the order that they happened to get you fully up to date.
Everything announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026
- Nodus Fall — a new co-operative action game from Genshin Impact maker Hoyoverse
- Rainbow Six Tactics — new strategy spinoff launching in 2027
- Gears of War: E-Day — our first look at the villain in new cinematic story trailer
- Ananta — the free-to-play open world RPG is launching January 15, 2027
- Silent Hill Townfall got a new story trailer showing some creepy enemies
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy got another gameplay trailer ahead of release this week
- Sea of Remnants got a new gameplay trailer showing cute puppets and naval action
- Crimson Desert Enhanced announced with new content
- Tides of Annihilation trailer revealed new story details and gameplay
- Lofsong — announced for console and PC
- Megaman Dual Overdrive launches in 2027, and a crossover Pragmata skin is on the way
- Rayman Legends Retold launches on October 1
- PUBG Ded Net announced with a new gameplay trailer
- Control Resonant got an awesome new gameplay trailer
- The Blood of the Dawnwalker trailer revealed new story details and third-person action gameplay
- Game of Thrones: War for Westeros got a new gameplay trailer showing Daenerys and Jon Snow — launches in early 2027
- Dust Origins — a new isometric action game from Airship Syndicate
- Exodus got a new gameplay trailer showcasing a new character, a talking octopus named Salt — out April 7, 2027
- Warlock revealed as a new D&D game launching in 2027 for PC and console
- 1001 Threads of Mizan revealed — new narrative game
- Silver Palace: House of Greed got a new gameplay trailer
- Monster Hunter Outlanders — mobile spinoff got a new trailer
- Metro 2039 got a cinematic story trailer ahead of its February 2027 release
- Hitman World of Assassination - The Herbalist ft. rap legend Snoop Dogg DLC launching for free on August 27
- Aion 2 got a new trailer
- Afterworld, a new strategy game from Paradox Interactive, announced
- Petit Planet — life sim got an adorable new trailer
- Mewgenics — comes to consoles on September 8
- Alien Fireteam 2 got a new gameplay trailer
- 1666: Amsterdam got a new trailer ahead of its early access release today
- Showa American Story got a wacky new gameplay trailer, launching on PS5 and PC this year
- Road Kings got a new trailer showing off plenty of trucking action
- Stage Tour — upcoming Guitar-Hero-like music title got a brand new look showcasing setlists and ways to play ahead of December 10 launch
- Crazy Taxi multiplayer reveal trailer
- Turok Origins got a new cinematic trailer
- Gravehounds, furry shooter, got a gameplay trailer ahead of 2026 launch
- Lego Skylines — reveal trailer for bricky city builder game
- Transport Fever 3 got a new trailer, launches September 26
- Exterminauts announced
- Path of Exile full 1.0 release on December 11, will be free-to-play
- Heroes of Might and Magic 3 Remake revealed in cinematic trailer showing the reimagined strategy title
- No Law announced for 2027
- Project Zeta revealed as a new team-based MOBA
- Cinder City announced with a new trailer, available wishlist now
- Ontos announced with a creepy first-person trailer, launching 2027
- Pony Island 2: Panda Circus launches April 27, 2027
- Zoopunk gameplay reveal trailer shown
- There are no Ghosts at the Grand got a new trailer and is launching December 2026
- Roco Kingdom trailer confirmed closed beta test for October 27
- The Defiant announced
- Tarae the Unbound announced with a gameplay trailer
- Like or Die — quirky social media battle royale announced
- Final Fantasy 7 Revelation gets a new cinematic trailer
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 final announcement
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered — announced as free upgrade with loads of new content
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Songs of the Past new cinematic footage shown
What did you think of this year's Opening Night Live show? Let us know in the comments or by voting in the poll below.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who specializes in video games, electronic entertainment products, and the wider industry that surrounds them. He currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, leading our review, preview, feature, and news coverage of the latest and greatest releases.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine UK) and has written articles for many of the UK's other biggest gaming magazines including the likes of Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
- Demi WilliamsContributor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.