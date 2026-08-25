Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 has officially concluded, and the two-hour-long show was jam-packed with a deluge of game announcements and reveals.

From an official release date for the upcoming free-to-play open-world action game Ananta to our very first look at the highly anticipated The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past DLC, it offered a solid set of trailers — especially compared to some previous years.

If you weren't able to catch the show live, there's no need to worry about missing out. Here are the major announcements in the order that they happened to get you fully up to date.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Everything announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026

Nodus Fall — a new co-operative action game from Genshin Impact maker Hoyoverse

Rainbow Six Tactics — new strategy spinoff launching in 2027

Gears of War: E-Day — our first look at the villain in new cinematic story trailer

Ananta — the free-to-play open world RPG is launching January 15, 2027

Silent Hill Townfall got a new story trailer showing some creepy enemies

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy got another gameplay trailer ahead of release this week

Sea of Remnants got a new gameplay trailer showing cute puppets and naval action

Crimson Desert Enhanced announced with new content

Tides of Annihilation trailer revealed new story details and gameplay

Lofsong — announced for console and PC

Megaman Dual Overdrive launches in 2027, and a crossover Pragmata skin is on the way

Rayman Legends Retold launches on October 1

PUBG Ded Net announced with a new gameplay trailer

Control Resonant got an awesome new gameplay trailer

The Blood of the Dawnwalker trailer revealed new story details and third-person action gameplay

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros got a new gameplay trailer showing Daenerys and Jon Snow — launches in early 2027

Dust Origins — a new isometric action game from Airship Syndicate

Exodus got a new gameplay trailer showcasing a new character, a talking octopus named Salt — out April 7, 2027

Warlock revealed as a new D&D game launching in 2027 for PC and console

1001 Threads of Mizan revealed — new narrative game

Silver Palace: House of Greed got a new gameplay trailer

Monster Hunter Outlanders — mobile spinoff got a new trailer

Metro 2039 got a cinematic story trailer ahead of its February 2027 release

Hitman World of Assassination - The Herbalist ft. rap legend Snoop Dogg DLC launching for free on August 27

Aion 2 got a new trailer

Afterworld, a new strategy game from Paradox Interactive, announced

Petit Planet — life sim got an adorable new trailer

A new Mega man skin is coming to Pragmata. (Image credit: Gamescom)

Mewgenics — comes to consoles on September 8

Alien Fireteam 2 got a new gameplay trailer

1666: Amsterdam got a new trailer ahead of its early access release today

Showa American Story got a wacky new gameplay trailer, launching on PS5 and PC this year

Road Kings got a new trailer showing off plenty of trucking action

Stage Tour — upcoming Guitar-Hero-like music title got a brand new look showcasing setlists and ways to play ahead of December 10 launch

Crazy Taxi multiplayer reveal trailer

Turok Origins got a new cinematic trailer

Gravehounds, furry shooter, got a gameplay trailer ahead of 2026 launch

Lego Skylines — reveal trailer for bricky city builder game

Transport Fever 3 got a new trailer, launches September 26

Exterminauts announced

Path of Exile full 1.0 release on December 11, will be free-to-play

Heroes of Might and Magic 3 Remake revealed in cinematic trailer showing the reimagined strategy title

Snoop Dogg is officially coming to the world of Hitman in upcoming DLC. (Image credit: Gamescom)

No Law announced for 2027

Project Zeta revealed as a new team-based MOBA

Cinder City announced with a new trailer, available wishlist now

Ontos announced with a creepy first-person trailer, launching 2027

Pony Island 2: Panda Circus launches April 27, 2027

Zoopunk gameplay reveal trailer shown

There are no Ghosts at the Grand got a new trailer and is launching December 2026

Roco Kingdom trailer confirmed closed beta test for October 27

The Defiant announced

Tarae the Unbound announced with a gameplay trailer

Like or Die — quirky social media battle royale announced

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation gets a new cinematic trailer

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 final announcement

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered — announced as free upgrade with loads of new content

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Songs of the Past new cinematic footage shown

What did you think of this year's Opening Night Live show? Let us know in the comments or by voting in the poll below.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.