An unknown individual or group named 'Cyberleek' has been leaking Grand Theft Auto 6 footage online for the past week

Fans theorize that the leaker could be an ex-Rockstar developer or someone with access to a restricted build

They suggest the leaker is only able to post prologue footage, as gameplay showing Lucia has yet to be shared

Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are convinced the person behind the ongoing leaks doesn't have access to the full game, but a restricted build, which could be why no Lucia gameplay has been revealed.

If you're out of the loop, for the past week, an anonymous individual or group known as 'Cyberleek' has been leaking GTA 6 footage online, mainly showcasing co-protagonist Jason driving around, flying a small plane, robbing a gas station, encountering a nudist town, and mostly recently, cycling along Vice Beach.

But how did Cyberleek obtain this gameplay footage, and who are they? There are a ton of theories flying around, with some fans suggesting they're a disgruntled ex-Rockstar developer, a QA tester who worked on the project, or just a hacker who somehow secured a playable build ahead of launch.

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One leak in particular showed the player writing the word "LEEK" into the side of a building with bullets, suggesting that the leaker didn't find these gameplay clips from an unsecured server, but at least has a playable portion of the game.

Considering the content of the leaks, some are convinced Cyberleek doesn't have a full copy of the game, but a restricted build containing only the prologue; they point to the fact that the only footage we've seen is with Jason, and gameplay with Lucia, the other co-protagonist, has yet to be leaked.

"The leaker most likely has a build restricted to just the beginning of the game before you even encounter Lucia," one user wrote on the GTA 6 subreddit.

They also noted that all the footage shows constant tutorial pop-ups, which typically show up at the beginning of a game, and Jason is wearing the same clothes.

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"He’s at his starter house, he has hardly any money, has the starter car, and has very beginner weapons," they continued. "Like the [pictured] comment said, sometimes gaming companies give very restricted builds for QA. This is almost certainly what happened. Which is why there hasn’t been any story leaks or lucia gameplay.

"This also makes it even easier for rockstar to ID the leaker. They know exactly what build this by the context and the placeholders."

Another user said, "I assume it's from the very beginning of the game and Lucia hasn't been introduced yet," as another responded, "The answer is literally so simple they haven't played any damn mission and haven't unlocked Lucia yet. Every clip has the same C mission marker tracked."

Cyberleek hasn't been identified yet, and the leaks continue to be posted online. Bloomberg reports that Rockstar Games employees and managers are angry about the leaks and parent company Take-Two has petitioned a federal court under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, alleging copyright infringement.

The leaks come just days before Rockstar's planned Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look, which is set to premiere on Netflix on August 27 at 3PM ET / 12PM PT / 8PM BST and later launch on the studio's YouTube channel at 9PM ET / 6PM PT / 2AM BST.

With three months until launch, it's speculated that the extended look will finally reveal official gameplay and Trailer 3.

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