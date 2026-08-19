UPDATE: A third clip has now leaked, as the leaker suggested, showcasing more gameplay, including a new story mission cutscene. This story has been updated with those details.

Grand Theft Auto 6 gets leaked again, with footage revealing gameplay and the entire map

The leaker demands Rockstar Games' apology and statement for recent game disc decisions, with 'commandments' in a manifesto

The leaker has kept their promise, with a third clip surfacing online, revealing more gameplay and a new cutscene

Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6 is almost here, with a new reveal set to premiere on Netflix — but not without a major disruption beforehand for both the game studio and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

GTA 6 has leaked yet again, revealing new gameplay and the entire map of Leonida, with the hacker group Cyberleek claiming responsibility for the breach. Insider Gaming also reports that the footage is likely from an older build, at least according to reputable leaker Nate The Hate, who says it's over a year old.

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While we won't go into details of the leaked footage (for obvious reasons), the level of polish and realism is high, suggesting the full release may be as great as many fans anticipate.

Most importantly, though, Cyberleek released a manifesto protesting against Rockstar, threatening to continue to 'disrupt their operations' by leaking game material until the developer issues a public statement and apologizes. Unsurprisingly, Cyberleek has fulfilled their promise and released yet another clip online showcasing more gameplay and a story cutscene.

The reason for the leaks and the demand for an apology stem from Cyberleek's push to stop the elimination of physical game discs pioneered by Sony and Rockstar. The manifesto contains 'commandments' to stop digital pre-orders altogether, preserve single-player content, and stop selling 'fake single-player DLC'.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

This is now the third major leak of GTA 6 in its buildup to launch. The first revealed very early unfinished gameplay, and the second unveiled the game's first trailer hours before its YouTube premiere.

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It doesn't look like these leaks will slow down anytime soon, despite Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games striking multiple online posts across social media with DMCA takedowns — all while Cyberleek suggests that those 'commandments' aren't exclusive to Rockstar, stating that other publishers are not safe from leaks.

Rockstar Games has been called into question regarding some of its practices lately, deemed anti-consumer, notably regarding game ownership, which is effectively non-existent without game discs.

However, ransom isn't a good look in any scenario. It's illegal and, frankly, this isn't going to make Rockstar Games or any other game developer or publisher consider the propositions or backtrack on controversial choices.

Fans will continue to protest for game preservation and ownership, but it goes without saying that this isn't exactly the right way to do it.

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