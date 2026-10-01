Cuba, Belarus, Myanmar, and more: Private Internet Access adds 15 new VPN server locations

PIA adds 15 locations, bringing its network to 170 locations in 104 countries

The update targets the Caribbean, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia

Some new locations are virtual and include some that rivals don't offer

Private Internet Access (PIA) has added 15 new server locations to its VPN network, taking it to 170 locations across 104 countries and territories, up from 91 countries.

The expansion covers 13 countries and territories PIA didn't serve before, including Cuba, Belarus, Myanmar, Pakistan, and the Cayman Islands. It also adds new city-level servers in Naples and Tottenham.

If you're shopping for the best VPN, network reach is usually one of the first things to compare, and this update fills some notable gaps on PIA's map. It follows a recent wave of network upgrades and comes shortly after PIA more than doubled its streaming-optimized network, from 13 locations to 35.

Private Internet Access (PIA)

A solid, budget-friendly VPN, PIA is an industry veteran that has proven its no-logs policy in court (twice). Some unblocking issues and underwhelming speeds saw it fall out of our top ranks, but this update may be exactly what it needs to reverse this. Why not try it risk-free for 30 days? Plans start from just $2.03 per month.

Where PIA's new servers are

PIA says it targeted underserved regions where demand is highest: the Caribbean, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Here's the full list:

Americas: Cayman Islands, Cuba, Jamaica

Cayman Islands, Cuba, Jamaica Europe: Belarus, Jersey, Naples (Italy), Tottenham (UK)

Belarus, Jersey, Naples (Italy), Tottenham (UK) Asia Pacific: Bhutan, Brunei, Guam, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand

Bhutan, Brunei, Guam, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia: Pakistan, Uzbekistan

You don't need to do anything to access them. The new locations appear automatically in every PIA app, with no reinstall or plan change required.

(Image credit: Future)

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What the expansion means for you

More locations mean more choice. Connecting to a VPN server closer to your real location can help cut latency, and extra options make it easier to switch away from a congested server. You also get local IP addresses in more places, which helps when reaching local websites and services at home or abroad.

The Naples and Tottenham servers go a step further, letting your connection appear local to a specific city rather than just a country. PIA says this can help with regional content and reduce lag in busy metro areas.

However, nearly all of the new locations are virtual (except Tottenham), meaning your IP address matches the country you pick while the physical VPN server is hosted elsewhere. PIA says it does this where local infrastructure or laws don't meet its privacy standards, and it flags virtual locations in its apps.

How PIA's network compares with rivals

International reach has long been a weak point for PIA. Our PIA review found its US coverage strong but its wider international network less impressive.

At 104 countries and territories, PIA now edges past Surfshark, which advertises 4,500+ servers in 100 countries. However, it still trails behind ExpressVPN at 113 countries, Proton VPN at 148, and NordVPN at 150.

PIA does have a couple of unique selling points. At the time of writing, neither NordVPN's nor Surfshark's public server lists include Cuba or Belarus.

Raw numbers aren't the whole story, either. NordVPN and Surfshark have both argued that capacity, speed, and reliability matter more than server count. The real test for PIA's new locations will be how they perform in everyday use.

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