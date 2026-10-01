It's your last chance to grab these 12 Lego sets — including an iconic spooky season kit I can't believe is getting the chop
The perfect Halloween set
Lego is constantly switching up its lineup — and as thrilled as I am to discover each month's batch of new releases, it's always tempered by the knowledge that a load of existing sets will also be getting the chop. And this month there are some truly iconic kits set to make their way to the big Lego bin in the sky very soon.
First up, a Nightmare Before Christmas set that's perfect for October. It features Halloween Town in all its wonky, whimsical glory, with instantly recognizable scenes including the moon over Spiral Hill. It's almost a crime to be retiring this set during spooky season, but you still have time to grab one if you're quick.
Another set I'm especially upset about is a Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory set (the classic Gene Wilder one, not the terrible Johnny Depp one). This movie walks the line between magical and haunting, and it's all there in the Lego set, from the candy scenery to the chocolate river and the paddle boat that haunted my childhood dreams.
Scroll down to browse my highlights from Lego's retiring-soon lineup.
US: Lego sets retiring soon
UK: Lego sets retiring soon
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Ruth is TechRadar's Collections Editor, responsible for masterminding TechRadar's approach towards the new Collections format — a themed, curated selection of product recommendations designed to provide readers with an exciting new way to shop for the very best new gadgets and gizmos.
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