Lego is constantly switching up its lineup — and as thrilled as I am to discover each month's batch of new releases, it's always tempered by the knowledge that a load of existing sets will also be getting the chop. And this month there are some truly iconic kits set to make their way to the big Lego bin in the sky very soon.

First up, a Nightmare Before Christmas set that's perfect for October. It features Halloween Town in all its wonky, whimsical glory, with instantly recognizable scenes including the moon over Spiral Hill. It's almost a crime to be retiring this set during spooky season, but you still have time to grab one if you're quick.

Another set I'm especially upset about is a Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory set (the classic Gene Wilder one, not the terrible Johnny Depp one). This movie walks the line between magical and haunting, and it's all there in the Lego set, from the candy scenery to the chocolate river and the paddle boat that haunted my childhood dreams.

Scroll down to browse my highlights from Lego's retiring-soon lineup.

US: Lego sets retiring soon

Hop down to the UK section

UK: Lego sets retiring soon

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