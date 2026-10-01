Coffee capsules are incredibly quick and convenient, but they have one big drawback: the used pods left over at the end.

Some capsules are relatively easy to recycle — Nespresso pods, for example, are made entirely from aluminum, and Nestlé has well-established recycling program to handle them, but other brands use capsules made from a combination of metal and plastic, which is much more difficult to process. Whatever the material, though, there is still a considerable amount of waste, which takes resources to recycle, and some of which will inevitably end up in landfill.

Using ground coffee or whole beans is a much less wasteful way to prepare an espresso, but it also takes longer, and although it's a fun hobby for some of us, not everyone is interested in getting into the technicalities of brewing a balanced shot.

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That's where the Lavazza Tabli system comes in, using tablets made entirely of freshly ground coffee. Each one gives you exactly the right amount of coffee for a single serving, so there's no weighing required, and there are no loose grounds to make a mess of your counter. The whole process is just as clean and simple as using coffee pods, but without the empty capsules to worry about at the end. It seems like such a simple idea, it seems surprising it's not hit the mainstream before — but how does it compare with other brewing methods?

(Image credit: Future)

The Tabli coffee maker launched in the US in July, and is now available in the UK as well. It's one of the most affordable coffee makers I've tested this year, with a list price of $139.99 in the US and £199 in the UK (though it's currently discounted to £133 at John Lewis.

It's an unusual-looking machine, as you can see in the photo above, and relatively large for a single-serve espresso machine. It measures 12.9 x 6.5 x 15.4 inches / 327 x 165 x 390mm (H x W x D) with a 1.3 quart / 1.2 liter water tank on the back, and comes in a choice of three colors: black, white, and walnut brown.

The interface is as simple as that of any capsule coffee maker. There are three soft-touch buttons on top for selecting your drink size (single, double, or lungo) and the upper section slides open smoothly to reveal the brewing basket for inserting your coffee tablet.

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(Image credit: Future)

The Tabli machine has a removeable drip tray, so you can use it with espresso cups, or larger mugs if you'd prefer to use your freshly brewed shot as the foundation for a longer drink like a cappuccino. However, if that's how you like your coffee, you should be aware that the Tabli doesn't include a steam wand, so you'll need to purchase a standalone milk frother like the Smeg Mini Milk Frother or Dreo BaristaMaker.

Used coffee tabs drop into a container behind the drip tray, just like used grounds would in a conventional bean-to-cup coffee maker. The grounds are dry to the touch, and are suspended in a basket so you can easily tip them into a food waste caddy, then pour away any water left behind after the Tabli rinses itself (there's no need to perform a rinse cycle yourself)

Tabli coffee tabs come in card boxes, and are held in molded paper trays, much like egg cartons. There is a thin plastic film over the top of the tray, but it's the bare minimum necessary to keep out moisture. Everything else is easily recyclable in regular household waste.

(Image credit: Future)

Some capsule coffee makers are cheap to buy, but end up proving surprisingly expensive in the long run due to the price of the pods. Bosch Tassimo machines, for example, are very affordable, but the pods are some of the priciest around.

Thankfully that's not the case with the Tabli system. A box of 12 tabs costs £5.89 in the UK, which is about 49p per drink, and very reasonable. You can also pick up a multipack of eight boxes for £40, which brings the cost per drink down to 42p.

Tabs are given a strength score on a scale of 1-13, and although there are currently only six types available, if the system proves successful I'm hopeful that Lavazza will increase its range.

There aren't any of the elaborate flavors you get with Nespresso or Tassimo pods; all Tabli tabs are made using nothing but compressed coffee, with no additives, and in my opinion that's no bad thing.

I've tried two Tabli varieties so far (Qualità Rossa and Qualità Oro), and both produced a smooth-tasting, easy-drinking espresso without the astringent taste I associate with most coffee tabs. I'll be interested to see how they compare to the Espresso Ristretto, which has a higher intensity score of 12/13 and should have a punchier flavor.

(Image credit: Future)

This isn't Lavazza's first experiment with shaking up home coffee-making. Last year the company released the Lavazza Assoluta — a good-looking espresso machine that lets you experiment with different beans without getting into the tricky business of optimizing grind size and temperature. Install Lavazza's mobile app on your phone, scan the barcode on your bag of coffee, and the Assoluta will adjust its own brew settings accordingly.

It was an interesting idea, but so far the Tabli strikes me as a better concept, and one that doesn't require any extra work on the user's part. I'll continue to put the machine through its paces over the coming weeks, and will bring you a full review very soon.

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