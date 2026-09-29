If you didn't know, Tuesday, September 29, is National Coffee Day, which means you can get rare discounts on coffee makers, including my life-changing espresso maker: the Breville Barista Touch.

• Shop more daily deals at Amazon

Amazon has the five-star-rated Breville Barista Touch on sale for $799.99 (originally $999.99) thanks to a $200 discount. That's the lowest price we've seen in months and only $50 more than the record-low we saw in June.



I decided to splurge on the Breville Barista Touch because it was ranked as our best espresso maker, and I wanted to invest in a machine that was easy to use and made delicious coffee. I now wake up every day and can't wait to make my morning cup — a frothy latte, Americano, cappuccino, anything I want! My only regret? I didn't wait for it to go on sale and purchased it at full price.

Save $200 on the Breville Barista Touch

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine: was $999.95 now $799.95 at Amazon The Breville Barista Touch simplifies brewing by combining a compact integrated grinder with user-friendly assisted tamping and auto-dosing to deliver delicious results. It's easy to use, and it's no surprise that it tops our best espresso machine list. It's $200 off for a limited time on Amazon as part of National Coffee Day.

As the name suggests, the Breville Barista Touch features a touchscreen display that lets you make your coffee in three easy steps: grind, brew, and milk. You can adjust the coffee strength, milk texture, and temperature, and save up to 8 personalized coffees. The Barista Touch also includes a compact integrated grinder and a manual steam wand to deliver barista-quality microfoam and create latte art.