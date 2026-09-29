I splurged on Breville’s Barista Touch espresso maker, and it changed my mornings — it's now $200 off for National Coffee Day

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My only regret is that I didn't wait for this discount...

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine deal at Amazon
(Image credit: Future)

If you didn't know, Tuesday, September 29, is National Coffee Day, which means you can get rare discounts on coffee makers, including my life-changing espresso maker: the Breville Barista Touch.

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Amazon has the five-star-rated Breville Barista Touch on sale for $799.99 (originally $999.99) thanks to a $200 discount. That's the lowest price we've seen in months and only $50 more than the record-low we saw in June.

I decided to splurge on the Breville Barista Touch because it was ranked as our best espresso maker, and I wanted to invest in a machine that was easy to use and made delicious coffee. I now wake up every day and can't wait to make my morning cup — a frothy latte, Americano, cappuccino, anything I want! My only regret? I didn't wait for it to go on sale and purchased it at full price.

Save $200 on the Breville Barista Touch

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine: was $999.95 now $799.95 at Amazon

The Breville Barista Touch simplifies brewing by combining a compact integrated grinder with user-friendly assisted tamping and auto-dosing to deliver delicious results. It's easy to use, and it's no surprise that it tops our best espresso machine list. It's $200 off for a limited time on Amazon as part of National Coffee Day.

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As the name suggests, the Breville Barista Touch features a touchscreen display that lets you make your coffee in three easy steps: grind, brew, and milk. You can adjust the coffee strength, milk texture, and temperature, and save up to 8 personalized coffees. The Barista Touch also includes a compact integrated grinder and a manual steam wand to deliver barista-quality microfoam and create latte art.

Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.

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