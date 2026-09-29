If you've been trying to chat with Claude on the web, iOS, Android, or desktop and have been greeted with a "Request couldn't be processed. You can try again." message, you're not alone.

Claude, Anthropic's AI chatbot, appears to be having some issues this AM, starting shortly before 10 AM ET on September 20, 2026, with Down Detector currently showing over 2,900 reported issues as of 10:04 AM ET. I've been chatting with Claude this AM, but began getting errors shortly after 10:10 AM ET in the macOS app, and I'm subscribed to Pro.

TechRadar's Matthew Bolton has been trying to sign up for a Claude account for the past few minutes and has been met with errors, putting him in an endless loop and leaving him without access to the service.

Anthropic has actively confirmed the issue as of 10:21 AM ET on the Claude Status page, noting it's 'investigating elevated error rates affecting' Claude, Claude Cowork, and Claude Code. For what it's worth, Claude is now listed as a partial outage as well.

So, to track the ongoing issues with Claude this AM, TechRadar is spinning up a live blog, so follow along.