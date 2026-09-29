Claude is down for many — here's everything we know as Anthropic confirms active issues including Claude Code and Cowork
Anthropic is investigating 'elevated error rates'
If you've been trying to chat with Claude on the web, iOS, Android, or desktop and have been greeted with a "Request couldn't be processed. You can try again." message, you're not alone.
Claude, Anthropic's AI chatbot, appears to be having some issues this AM, starting shortly before 10 AM ET on September 20, 2026, with Down Detector currently showing over 2,900 reported issues as of 10:04 AM ET. I've been chatting with Claude this AM, but began getting errors shortly after 10:10 AM ET in the macOS app, and I'm subscribed to Pro.
TechRadar's Matthew Bolton has been trying to sign up for a Claude account for the past few minutes and has been met with errors, putting him in an endless loop and leaving him without access to the service.
Anthropic has actively confirmed the issue as of 10:21 AM ET on the Claude Status page, noting it's 'investigating elevated error rates affecting' Claude, Claude Cowork, and Claude Code. For what it's worth, Claude is now listed as a partial outage as well.
So, to track the ongoing issues with Claude this AM, TechRadar is spinning up a live blog, so follow along.
Anthropic notes 'most services have recovered'
Some good news: Anthropic says all services are operational again and have returned to normal. That also includes lingering issues beyond the main elevated error rates.
Here's the full statement: "Update - All services have been operating normally since 14:59 UTC. We are continuing to monitor."
Anthropic says 'existing conversations are mostly working again' with Claude, but other issues remain
Alright, Anthropic just issued a big update at 11 AM ET, about an hour after issues first began to spike with Claude on pretty much all platforms. The good news is that the 'elevated errors' issue is mostly resolved with the statement reading, "existing conversations are mostly working again' and that it was mitigated at 10:36 AM ET.
Still, though, other issues remain, including folks having difficulty signing into Claude, including single sign-on and sign in with Apple, voice conversations, new chats, uploading files, buying something, and Code or Cowork sessions. That's still a number of issues that likely show up as errors in existing or new chats that might otherwise go through successfully.
Anthropic's team is working on it, but they haven't shared an estimated timeline for fully restoring all of Claude's features and services yet. The full statement reads as:
"Update - The errors that began at 14:00 UTC were mitigated at 14:36 UTC, and existing conversations are mostly working again. A second issue is preventing many users from signing in (single sign-on and Sign in with Apple are unavailable), starting new chats, voice conversations and Claude Code or Cowork sessions, making purchases, and uploading files. If you're signed in, please don't sign out. We're working on a fix and will post another update within 30 minutes."
Let's take a look at reports on Down Detector — Claude AI is currently at 3,371 reports, a steep drop from the over 11,800 reports the platform saw about an hour ago.
Anthropic has begun rolling out a fix
Anthropic is normally pretty quick to communicate about Claude outages, at least considering the previous ones in 2026, and as of 10:41 AM ET, it has rolled out a partial fix.
Writing, "We have applied a mitigation and error rates have dropped substantially. Some sign-in attempts, account actions and Claude Code and Cowork sessions are still failing. We are continuing to work on a full fix."
And nearly in lockstep, reports on Down Detector are starting to drop, currently hovering in the mid-7,000s of reported issues. While Claude still isn't responding on mobile, it's back to responding to my queries on the Mac desktop app.
There are still issues impacting sign-ins overall and with Cowork or Code sessions within Claude. Let us know in the comments below if Claude is responding for you again.
Here's a look at Claude's Status page, which, to Anthropic's credit, is doing a solid job of updating these and being proactive with its statement at the top of the page. Nearly all of Anthropic's products, except Claude for Government, are seeing issues right now.
Over 11,800 reports on Down Detector
As of 10:17AM ET, the latest update on Down Detector shows over 11,800 reports of issues with Claude AI. That's likely presenting itself as 'Try Again' messages when signed in and trying to chat with Claude, but also presenting issues if you're trying to sign in to the service or are trying to create an account.
Anthropic's confirmed an active issue with Claude
About 20 minutes or so after we saw reports on Down Detector of a spike with Claude and encountered our own issues using the AI chatbot, Anthropic has confirmed an active issue. And it's a similar one that's been written in the past.
Right now, Anthropic is "investigating elevated error rates affecting Claude.ai (including the desktop and mobile apps), Claude Code and Claude Cowork." That makes sense, given the errors we've seen Claude respond with. There is no estimated time for a fix, but here's the full statement:
"Investigating - We are investigating elevated error rates affecting Claude.ai (including the desktop and mobile apps), Claude Code and Claude Cowork. Users may see failed requests, errors loading or sending conversations, or be asked to sign in again; retrying may succeed. We will provide an update as soon as possible."
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