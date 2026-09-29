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Oh dear... Just as I posted that Downdetector graph below showing reports were trending down, they've just ticked up again in the US for the first time in over an hour — and are now approaching 16,000 reports again. Spotify also just got back to me and pointed me in the direction of the Spotify Status account on X for updates — it unfortunately wasn't able to give me any further info on a cause or estimated time for a fix. So it looks like many of us will need to continue using the desktop app or browser version for the time being...

Reports are still high (Image credit: Downdetector) There was a brief glimmer of hope about an hour ago at 10.40am ET / 3.40pm BST when reported Spotify issues dropped quite significantly on Downdetector (above). However, unlike other outages today on the likes of Claude, the reports didn't continue to plunge from their peak — and instead have settled at just over 14,500 in the US and 3,400 in the UK. In other words, these issues are very much continuing — and it's been a few months since we've had a Spotify problem last this long, with the last one hitting back in May 2026. The bad news? That one lasted a good three hours before it was fixed...

The mobile app is the problem (Image credit: Spotify) I've asked Spotify directly for some advice for the thousands who are still experiencing issues with the mobile app, and will update this liveblog as soon as I hear anything. While Spotify hasn't confirmed this, it does appear that the mobile app is the culprit. Many on social media are reporting being able to log into Spotify in web browsers like Chrome, but not the app. And my colleague Lance Ulanoff also reported successfully logging into his account on desktop, but not the iOS app. Unfortunately, simply reinstalling the Spotify app doesn't appear to be working for most people, which suggests it could be an app update that's the culprit. Hopefully Spotify will give us an update soon, as it's been over an hour since its last (and only) one.

Not much support (Image credit: Spotify) Unfortunately, Spotify's 'Ongoing issues' forum — which is usually helpful on days like today, if only for moral support — isn't being updated right now, so the only place to get the latest updates is the Spotify Status account on X. Spotify also says in its Support section that "the wait time to speak to an advisor is longer than usual", which isn't hugely surprising considering the scale of the outage. On the plus side, the number of reports on Downdetector has just dropped for the same time, to just under 17,000 in the US (and 3,200 in the UK), which suggests that a fix could be en route...

Does this look familiar? (Image credit: Spotify) My colleague Lance Ulanoff says he's still getting the error message above while trying to log into Spotify on a new phone — an issue that many are reporting. However, the problems do seem to mostly be confined to the mobile app. He says he's able to log into the desktop app okay, and most of the reports on Downdetector (58%) are still related to the mobile app. Let me know in the comments below if you're also having issues with the desktop or browser versions. Unfortunately, there's been no update from Spotify since its post 40 minutes ago that it was aware of the issues and is "checking them out", so we may need to brace ourselves for a lengthy wait on this one...

Reinstalling the app isn't working Help for when your Spotify app isn't working - YouTube Watch On Many Spotify users have followed the streaming giant's official advice (above) for when Spotify isn't working — namely, restarting the app, updating the app or, if all else fails, reinstalling the app. However, that doesn't appear to be working on this occasion. Many are reporting being unable to log into the app after reinstalling it, so it might be best to hold tight and hope the fix lands soon instead. As I reported below, Spotify is aware of the issues and says it's "checking them out"...

Spotify confirms there are issues We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!September 29, 2026 Ah, there it is — Spotify has just confirmed on X that it's aware of the issues that thousands are experiencing right now. There's no mention of what's causing the outage that's left many unable to log into the app or stream music. But the streaming giant simply says it's "checking them out". Let's hope its engineers do that sooner rather than later...