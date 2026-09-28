There are few bigger names in antivirus than Norton and if you're after some protection for your PC, laptop, and other devices, the security firm is discounting plans by up to 76% off with its limited-time deals, matching its Black Friday pricing last year.

• Best for: Anyone looking for antivirus protection for one or more PCs, Macs, tablets or phones, with the higher-tier plans adding extras including a VPN and dark web monitoring.

• The deal:

Norton AntiVirus Plus: $19.99 for the first year (was $59.99)

Norton 360 Standard: $24.99 for the first year (was $94.99)

Norton 360 Deluxe: $29.99 for the first year (was $124.99)

• Why we like it: Norton AntiVirus Plus protects one device and includes Scam Protection, Deepfake Protection, Password Manager and 2GB of cloud backup. For $5 more, Norton 360 Standard covers three devices and adds a VPN and Dark Web Monitoring, while another $5 gets you Deluxe with five-device coverage, 50GB of cloud backup, Privacy Monitor and Parental Control.

Why we recommend it

Even the cheapest Norton AntiVirus Plus plan covers antivirus, malware, ransomware and hacking protection for one PC, Mac, tablet or phone. It also includes Scam Protection, Deepfake Protection, Password Manager and 2GB of cloud backup.

Spending another $5 gets you Norton 360 Standard, which increases coverage to three devices and adds a VPN and Dark Web Monitoring. At $24.99 for the first year, that’s probably the more appealing option if you have several devices to protect.

Norton 360 Deluxe costs another $5 and covers up to five devices. It also increases cloud backup to 50GB and adds Privacy Monitor and Parental Control, making it better suited to a household with several computers, phones and tablets. In his four-and-a-half-star review, our expert Mike said it was "affordable, does a great job at protecting your tech, and it’s ideal for families."

Price context & historical value

All three prices apply to the first year. AntiVirus Plus drops from $59.99 to $19.99, Standard falls from $94.99 to $24.99, and Deluxe is reduced from $124.99 to $29.99. This matches the prices we tracked during Black Friday 2025.

Once the first year has finished, you'll pay full price if you wish to continue - or switch off auto-renewal if not. Norton does offer a 60-day money-back guarantee.

For more options, take a look at our roundup of the best antivirus solutions,

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy Norton Antivirus Software if...

Norton 360 Standard stands out if you want to protect several devices without spending much more than the entry-level plan. For another $5, Deluxe doubles down on the value by covering five devices and adding 50GB of cloud backup, Privacy Monitor and Parental Control.

❌ Skip Norton Antivirus Software if...

AntiVirus Plus makes more sense if you only need to protect one device and don’t need VPN or dark web monitoring. You should also consider the longer-term cost before buying, as these discounted prices only apply to the first year.