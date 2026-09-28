12 tech upgrades under $20 I actually recommend buying on Amazon Haul ahead of Prime Day
My top choices including wall chargers, USB hubs, laptop stands, mice, and keyboards
Amazon Haul is the online retail giant's dedicated low-price shopping experience, offering a wide range of everyday products at budget-friendly prices. I’ve found 12 affordable home office tech deals there, covering everything from wall chargers and computer fans to laptop stands, cable clip organizers and an ambidextrous wireless mouse.
My picks include a range of useful accessories for upgrading your desktop, laptop or smartphone setup, and the section below includes a USB charger adaptor kit, USB hub, external CD/DVD writer, wireless keyboard and mouse, and a USB-C to USB-C wearable cable.
Whether you’re looking for better desk organization or affordable PC accessories, these are the Amazon Haul deals I’d recommend you check out.
My top 12 Amazon Haul home office products
Why I chose these items
I had three key areas in mind when selecting these Amazon Haul products — usefulness, price and whether they can genuinely improve your everyday tech life.
The laptop stand will definitely make a portable computer more comfortable to use at a desk, while the cable clip organizers can help keep charging and peripheral cables under control.
I've included a USB hub for adding extra connections to a laptop or desktop, along with a USB charger adapter kit and a USB-C to USB-C wearable cable for keeping your devices connected and charged. There's even an external CD/DVD drive if you want to read or write disks but no longer own a computer with a built-in optical drive.
Amazon Haul is built around low-cost products, so I've concentrated on accessories that are useful, and really affordable. These aren't expensive gadgets — most will set you back under $15, and some are much less than that.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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