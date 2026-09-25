Samsung's 1TB T7 SSD deal is a must-have upgrade for students, pros, and creators with $45 off at Amazon
Its aluminum enclosure is designed to withstand drops of up to six feet
Samsung is behind some of our favorite portable SSDs, with the T7 being an excellent example. This incredibly versatile 1TB drive combines USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity with a durable aluminum enclosure.
• Best for: Professionals, students, photographers, and creators who need fast, compact external storage that can easily switch between modern devices.
• The deal: The Samsung T7 1TB SSD is now $230 (was $275) at Amazon.
• Why it matters: Samsung has consistently delivered an excellent range of portable SSDs. The T7 is a real classic of the range - compact, durable, and speedy enough for most users. It delivers read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and writes speeds up to 1,000MB/s, making large file transfers considerably quicker than with portable hard drives.
Today's best Samsung portable SSD deal
This portable SSD provides 1TB storage, up to 1,050MB/s reads and 1,000MB/s writes, USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity, AES-256 hardware encryption, aluminum construction and six-foot drop resistance.
Why we recommend it
The T7 uses NVMe storage and USB 3.2 Gen 2 to deliver sequential read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and writes of up to 1,000MB/s. Samsung supports recording compatible high-resolution video directly to the T7, including ProRes 4K at 60fps from supported iPhones. The aluminum drive measures just 3.3 x 2.2 x 0.3 inches, weighs around 2.1oz and is designed to withstand drops of up to six feet.
Price context & historical value
The reduction from $274.99 to $229.99 will save you 16%. That's a welcome price cut in 2026, but it's still expensive for a 1TB external SSD by historical standards. In 2023, before component prices began sky-rocketing, it was available to buy for just $64.99. I don't expect to see it that low again for a very long time, if ever.
For more shopping options, take a look at our roundup of the best portable SSDs, and the fastest external SSDs.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Samsung T7 Portable SSD if...
You frequently move large files between devices and need something faster than a hard drive. The T7 supports 256-bit AES hardware encryption, which is useful if you'll be carrying important work or personal files about with you.
❌ Skip the Samsung T7 Portable SSD if...
Your priority is getting as much storage as possible for the money. You're paying a premium for the T7's combination of SSD performance, compact dimensions and portability, and a slower external drive will give you much more space for the same money, or probably even less.
Also consider
This cheaper Sandisk alternative provides 1TB of portable storage, read speeds up to 1,000MB/s, two-meter drop protection and a pocket-sized design compatible with laptops and tablets.
This even cheaper Verbatim alternative provides 1TB of portable storage, read speeds up to 1,000MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity, a keyring and a cable holder.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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